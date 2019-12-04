Quick links

Chelsea

Premier League

Chelsea fans react to Mateo Kovacic's display against Aston Villa

John Verrall
Mateo Kovacic of Chelsea is tackled by Oliver Norwood of Sgeffield United during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on August 31, 2019 in...
Chelsea picked up a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge tonight.

Chelseas Mateo Kovacic during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge, London on Saturday 19th October 2019.

Chelsea fans are raving about the performance of Mateo Kovacic against Aston Villa.

Kovacic was picked to start for Chelsea tonight, with Jorginho kept on the bench.

 

And Frank Lampard’s faith in the Croatian was rewarded, as he put in an excellent display.

Chelsea won 2-1 against Villa, and although Kovacic’s display may not have taken the headlines, Blues fans certainly noticed his contribution.

Kovacic has been one of Chelsea’s most improved players this term, after a rather indifferent first campaign with the club.

The technically excellent midfielder has fully settled into his role at Stamford Bridge since arriving on a permanent transfer, and is now playing a key role.

It could be that Chelsea stick by Kovacic at the weekend now too, after his excellent display.

Lampard’s side are next in action when they take on Everton at Goodison Park.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

