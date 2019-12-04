Chelsea fans react to Mateo Kovacic's display against Aston Villa

Chelsea picked up a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge tonight.

Chelsea fans are raving about the performance of Mateo Kovacic against Aston Villa.

Kovacic was picked to start for Chelsea tonight, with Jorginho kept on the bench.

And Frank Lampard’s faith in the Croatian was rewarded, as he put in an excellent display.

Chelsea won 2-1 against Villa, and although Kovacic’s display may not have taken the headlines, Blues fans certainly noticed his contribution.

What a game from Kovacic! — Flip (@CFCFlip) December 4, 2019

Kovacic with another masterclass — Grace primrose (@grace_primrose0) December 4, 2019

Another Kovacic masterclass tonight. #CHEAVL — Jake Heasman (@jakeheasman) December 4, 2019

Kovacic is not getting the praise he deserves — C H I K E ⚡ (@Vonchyk_) December 4, 2019

I’m so glad we got Kovacic on Chelsea. What a player he’s been. Lampard gets the best out of him and that’s what he needed — ✭ (6-6)✭ (@WTPJAY18) December 4, 2019

Kovacic has become some player under Frank..... he undrobbale atm and one of the best in division easily — PaulLuiz16 (@Paulooo16) December 4, 2019

Kovacic has been one of Chelsea’s most improved players this term, after a rather indifferent first campaign with the club.

The technically excellent midfielder has fully settled into his role at Stamford Bridge since arriving on a permanent transfer, and is now playing a key role.

It could be that Chelsea stick by Kovacic at the weekend now too, after his excellent display.

Lampard’s side are next in action when they take on Everton at Goodison Park.