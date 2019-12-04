Charlie Nicholas doesn't expect Tottenham's Jose Mourinho to get 'bombarded' on his Old Trafford return

Jose Mourinho will return to Old Trafford on Wednesday night when his Tottenham Hotspur side takes on Manchester United.

Charlie Nicholas thinks that Tottenham would have gone to Old Trafford three weeks ago with their 'heads down' and happy to take a draw, but he did admit he may be 'wrong' in that assessment.

But now with Jose Mourinho in charge, instead of Mauricio Pochettino, the Sky Sports pundit thinks that Tottenham will want to mile more misery on Manchester United, who are there for the 'taking'.

A number of weeks ago, Spurs weren't able to conjure up a consistent run of results or performances, as they suffered a number of costly defeats under Pochettino. But that has since changed with the arrival of Mourinho.

Ahead of Tottenham's visit to Old Trafford, former striker, Nicholas thinks that Mourinho will get a warm reception by the home crowd.

"Will Jose get stick? They didn't dislike him at Old Trafford," Nicholas told Sky Sports. "They may not have liked his style and knew deep down that the players went about his ideas the wrong way, mainly Paul Pogba. He had problems with Luke Shaw but Jose has always been honest and upfront. He did win trophies and got them a Champions League spot so he will not get bombarded.

"I might be wrong but we have a Tottenham team that are three weeks ago would have gone with their heads down - a draw will have delighted them and left them relatively pleased, but Man Utd are there for the taking if Tottenham want it.

"It is strange how things come up. Tottenham are the favourites at Old Trafford. They do not get results against the big teams, but United nowhere near at the moment. I think United will be upbeat for this one as if they have a point to prove, so it will be interesting. Jose will fancy the job though."

Spurs have won three games on the bounce and their fans will be hoping their runs continues in what is a tough month awaiting them in the Premier League.

Six points separate Tottenham and fourth-placed Chelsea, and by the end of this festive period, the North London outfit could be sitting in the top-four if things go their way.

The last time Spurs played at Old Trafford, they recorded a 3-0 win, but Mourinho was in the opposition dugout that day and Lucas Moura was causing havoc on United's defence.