Charlie Adam thinks Xherdan Shaqiri could leave Liverpool in January

Xherdan Shaqiri has played a bit-part role at Liverpool since moving to the club in 2018.

BBC Sport pundit Charlie Adam has claimed that Xherdan Shaqiri could be heading for the Liverpool exit door in January in order to earn some more game time.

Shaqiri moved to Liverpool during the summer of 2018 when Stoke City had just been relegated to the Championship, as he has played a bit-part role ever since.

The 28-year-old has been restricted to only 11 minutes of Premier League action this season, and only 25 minutes of football in all competitions, though a calf injury has also made a part in that. [transfermarkt].

Speaking to Football Daily on BBC Radio 5 Live, Adam thinks a player like Shaqiri might want to be looking to leave in order to earn some game time.

"The only problem about Liverpool's issues will be someone like Shaqiri, who wants to probably go and play," Adam told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I think there will be more of the players that are not involved that will want to go and play somewhere, and they might bring others in."

For the first half of the campaign, Shaqiri did play some important roles for Liverpool, but it seems since then, he has tailed off.

Whilst he wasn't expecting to be a regular starter this season, some would have perhaps expected him to play some more minutes, but it hasn't been the case.

But a busy December period is upon Liverpool, and with those two games in two days only weeks away, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Shaqiri play in that League Cup clash against Aston Villa rather than being in Qatar for the FIFA Club World Cup.