Charlie Adam labels Everton summer signing duo a 'waste'

Everton spent heavily in the summer but Marco Silva's side still find themselves hovering above the relegation zone.

Charlie Adam has questioned where the signings of Alex Iwobi and Moise Kean have come from as Everton's poor start to the season continues.

The former Liverpool player expects Marco Silva to be sacked by the club after their trip to Anfield on Wednesday night, as he stated the Everton board don't have a clue as to who could replace the Portuguese if he does leave.

Everton suffered a late defeat at Leicester City over the weekend to increase the pressure on their under-fire boss in the dugout.

Speaking to Football Daily on BBC Radio 5 Live, former Premier League midfielder Adam was baffled by Everton signing Iwobi and Kean in the summer, as he stated that the money they have spent has been a 'waste'.

"For me, there is just so many rumblings going on at Everton," Adam told BBC Radio 5 Live. "It's a similar situation to Arsenal. Is it Moshiri? Is it Bill Kenwright? Is it Marcel Brands? One wants this manager, one wants another manager. At the moment, they might not even have a clue as to who will come in to replace him.

"I think they have to make a decision [on Silva] and I think it will be after this game on Wednesday night. If it doesn't go to plan then the manager will change. They have spent an absolute fortune. I think the club is in a place where it's unhappy

"There's a massive imbalance in the squad. They have so many number 10's. Iwobi, I don't know where it comes from? [his signing]. Moise Kean, I don't know where it comes from. I don't see it. The money that they spent and the waste it's incredible. Moshiri will be saying, 'what is going on?'. This is Marcel Brands' man and he will back him as long as he can."

Striker Kean joined from Juventus in the summer, as he arrived with big expectations on his shoulders and someone who could potentially be a long-term player for the club.

But things haven't been going well for the Italian, with his father recently admitting that the teenager's move to England was a 'mistake', as quoted by Sky Sports.

As for Iwobi, he moved to Goodison Park from more familiar surroundings in Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, but he too has struggled to showcase any real consistent form.