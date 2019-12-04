Charlie Adam & Chris Sutton question the character of Tottenham man

Jose Mourinho has won his first three games as Tottenham Hotspur manager.

BBC Sport pundit duo Charlie Adam and Chris Sutton have questioned the character of Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho ahead of his return to Manchester United.

Former Premier League striker, Sutton thinks that the Tottenham man is a 'terrible' actor, whilst his fellow pundit, Adam made it clear he's not buying into his new 'humble' ways.

When Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United last December, a lot was made of his miserable character, as his return to management and his new job with Spurs has seen him showcase a more buoyant mood.

Speaking to Football Daily on BBC Radio 5 Live, Adam and Sutton shared their thoughts on Mourinho's character, as they simply weren't buying his new ways.

"Look we have got a new humble Jose Mourinho [sarcastic tone of voice]," Adam told BBC Radio 5 Live. "Absolutely not [buying into his new character].

"If they win against Manchester United, he'll be loving it. It's when he comes out and says 'he's more humble' [and hugging the mascots].

Sutton then added: "Do you believe his actions with the ball boy, is this acting? He's a bad actor? That was nice [bringing back the ball boy]. It's do you trust. I think he is like one of those Eldorado actors. I mean he's a terrible actor."

The questions about Mourinho are more raised when he is in his third season of a club, or the manner in which he might leave a club, such as Man United or Chelsea.

But at Spurs, just like all his previous clubs, he will be hoping to put some silverware into Tottenham's cabinet and help them secure Champions League football at the end of the campaign.

Finishing in the top-four places is a realistic target come May, but in terms of trophies, he will be aiming for either the FA Cup or the Champions League this season, both of which will be a tough ask.