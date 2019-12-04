Celtic's Mikey Johnston open to playing up front again

Mikey Johnston may need to play up front against Rangers again.

Celtic attacker Mikey Johnston has told the Glasgow Evening Times that he would be open to playing up front again despite the criticism levelled at Brendan Rodgers.

The Bhoys are back in action tonight, as they take on Hamilton Academical at Parkhead in another crucial game in the Scottish Premiership title race.

This coming weekend though, Celtic face Rangers in the final of the Scottish League Cup, meaning the first piece of silverware is up for grabs.

Celtic have won four of the last five Scottish League Cup finals, and can make it four in a row if they beat Rangers, meaning this Old Firm derby has a lot on the table.

Celtic will be praying that injured striker Odsonne Edouard will be fit for the game, because their striking options outside of the Frenchman are a little limited.

Against Rangers last year, Brendan Rodgers took the bold decision of playing winger Johnston up front, and it really didn't work as the Gers ran out 1-0 winners at Ibrox.

Rodgers was slammed for that decision, but Johnston has now admitted that he would be happy to play there again if Lennon calls on him, opening the door to another tactical gamble against the Rangers.

Johnston admitted that playing at Ibrox was 'tough', but doesn't think he was as bad as people made out, and is willing to give it another go as Celtic's striker if needed.

“Odsonne might be back in but wherever I play – if I play at all – I’ll be happy," said Johnston. “Playing up there at Ibrox was tough but it was something I wanted to do and it didn’t go as badly as some people made out, although a lot of people were pointing their finger at me.

“We didn’t lose that game just because I was up front – a lot of things went wrong for us that day. These are the sort of games you want to play in and you need to come through the losses stronger. I’ve had that experience now and I hope it stands me in good stead,” he added.