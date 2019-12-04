Quick links

Celtic

Celtic fans react to Lewis Morgan experiment

Shane Callaghan
Lewis Morgan of Celtic battles for possession with Gerzino Nyamsi of Stade Rennais FC during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Celtic boss played the young Scot as a number nine this evening.

Lewis Morgan of Celtic celebrates after he scores his sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on November 28, 2019 in...

It looks like Celtic fans are unhappy with one big Neil Lennon decision tonight.

Lennon looked set to start fit-again Leigh Griffiths in the visit of Hamilton Academical, with Odsonne Edouard out injured.

Subscribe

Instead, the Celtic boss elected to let winger Lewis Morgan spearhead the attack once again.

The 23-year-old wide man led the line in the Europa League win over Rennes last week, and opened the scoring for the Hoops on that occasion.

 

But the former St Mirren man looked nowhere near as prolific or dangerous tonight as Lennon's side ground out a dramatic 2-1 win against the Accies.

The fact that their best available striker didn't start the game added to the frustrations, and here's how they reacted to Morgan's display:

Marios Ogboe looked certain to have rescued a point for the visitors after Ryan Christie's first-half opener, with Hamilton netting a stoppage-time equaliser.

But captain fantastic Scott Brown came to Celtic's rescue and found a last-gasp winner to send Lennon's side two points above second-placed Rangers, who drew at Aberdeen.


Lewis Morgan of Celtic battles for possession with Gerzino Nyamsi of Stade Rennais FC during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch