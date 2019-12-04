Celtic fans react to Lewis Morgan experiment

The Celtic boss played the young Scot as a number nine this evening.

It looks like Celtic fans are unhappy with one big Neil Lennon decision tonight.

Lennon looked set to start fit-again Leigh Griffiths in the visit of Hamilton Academical, with Odsonne Edouard out injured.

Instead, the Celtic boss elected to let winger Lewis Morgan spearhead the attack once again.

The 23-year-old wide man led the line in the Europa League win over Rennes last week, and opened the scoring for the Hoops on that occasion.

But the former St Mirren man looked nowhere near as prolific or dangerous tonight as Lennon's side ground out a dramatic 2-1 win against the Accies.

The fact that their best available striker didn't start the game added to the frustrations, and here's how they reacted to Morgan's display:

Struggling to get any rhythm here, we've got a striker on the bench! Morgan tries his best, I can't slag the boys commitment, but he's no striker — Grant Coll (@coll_wild) December 4, 2019

Its awful pal, the morgan experiment has failed... get griff on — paul boyd (@pfb79) December 4, 2019

I hope that’s Lenny’s experiment with Morgan as a striker over. He’s not a striker, hard to watch. — Adrian (@AdrianClarke74) December 4, 2019

Morgan our striker so yeah looks like we will be second by end of the night.

Justice for sinclair — holymolybolingoli (@PoeticJusticee) December 4, 2019

Where the f—k is Griffiths?? Morgan is pish!!!!!! Hopefully Lennon is not too smart for his own good!!! — Ted A (@superted63) December 4, 2019

Baffles me and Griffiths not up front before Morgan no doubt be proved wrong shortly — mcargison (@eabo1) December 4, 2019

Whys Griff sitting bench warming and that imposter Morgan still on the park — Gazzarinho (@gazzarinho1) December 4, 2019

Griff on Lewis Morgan off please — Adz (@_Adam_67) December 4, 2019

Just don't buy into this Lewis Morgan ahead of Griffiths like. Morgan's never gonna cut it — B.T.P.H (@TheDogzBawz) December 4, 2019

Marios Ogboe looked certain to have rescued a point for the visitors after Ryan Christie's first-half opener, with Hamilton netting a stoppage-time equaliser.

But captain fantastic Scott Brown came to Celtic's rescue and found a last-gasp winner to send Lennon's side two points above second-placed Rangers, who drew at Aberdeen.



