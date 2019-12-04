Celtic boss Neil Lennon hits back at Kris Boyd for dismissive Scottish football comments

The Celtic boss was left perplexed by the former Rangers man's recent comments.

Celtic manager has hit back at pundit Kris Boyd after the former striker suggested there were no great players in Scottish football, The Scottish Sun report.

Boyd made the comments live on Sky Sports on Sunday, which the paper say angered supporters, especially of a Celtic persuasion.

With talents like Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Moussa Dembele coming through the Scottish game in recent years and others such as Alfredo Morelos and Odsonne Edouard making a name for themselves currently, you can see why some would take issue with that opinion.

Lennon was certainly one, answering questions at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

As quoted by The Scottish Sun, he said: "For me it’s folly and doesn’t make sense to say these things.

"I get that pundits like Kris Boyd have to be controversial and make these sort of statements, but it doesn’t wash with me. We have to talk up the game here, not talk it down.

"You have to use your own eyes. What do you think of these guys here, and could they go and play in the Premier League? I think so.

"Whether it’s petty jealousy or something? I don’t know. I don’t know what Kris’ mode of thinking is making a statement like that."

A growing reputation?

Scottish football has often been a disregarded product in recent years. In the shadow of the English Premier League it pales in comparison when you consider the money and talent available south of the border.

However, it provides incredible spirit and entertainment on a regular basis and in recent years has produced some fantastic top-tier stars.

This season there's also been remarkable progress made by Celtic and Rangers in the Europa League, both of whom top their tables against stiff opposition like Lazio and Porto.

Lennon is right to defend the Scottish Premiership and the players in it.

In comparison to the likes of Lionel Messi or Sadio Mane they may not fare well, but there are plenty of great players plying their trade who could go on to enjoy much bigger reputations in a more illustrious league.