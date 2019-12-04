CoD Modern Warfare: How to unlock Ram-7 and Holger-26 during season 1

A simple guide for how to unlock the Ram-7 and Holger-26 during season 1 of Call Of Duty Modern Warfare.

Season 1 for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare has begun, meaning the supposed biggest drop of free content in the series' history has finally arrived. The end date for the season is said to be January 28th, and this article will tell you all you need to know about how to get and unlock the Ram-7 and Holger-26 weapons.

More content will be added to Call Of Duty Modern Warfare as its first season continues, but as of right now there's a bevy of fresh things for you to unlock and do. Not everyone is happy about the disappearance of Shoot House and the lack of Nikto at launch, but aside from that everything appears to mostly be dandy.

So, with the Battle Pass having now arrived, below you'll discover everything you need to know about attaining the Ram-7 and Holger-26.

COMING SOON: Why you can't get Nikto in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare

How to unlock the Ram-7 in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare

You get and unlock the Ram-7 in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare season 1 by reaching tier 31.

The Ram-7 is free to attain but you must level up to tier 31 out of 100.

As for what the weapon is, it's described as a "fully automatic bullpup assault rifle with a compact design that lends itself to close quarters engagements".

You can also unlock a legendary Corrupter blueprint for the Ram-7 by reaching tier 99.

How to unlock the Holger-26 in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare

You get and unlock the Holger-26 in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare by reaching tier 15.

The Holger-26 weapon is described as a "fully automatic 5.56mm light machine gun".

In similar fashion to the Ram-7, you will be able to unlock a blueprint for the Holger-26 by reaching the dizzying heights of tier 85.

How to level-up tiers in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare season 1

You simply need to play the multiplayer modes or Spec Ops in order to reach higher tier levels in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare season 1.

However, if you'd rather not put in the time and effort, you can always instead buy your way to success through COD Points.

Click here to discover all the rewards for each tier in season 1.

CALL OF DUTY: Where has Shoot House 24/7 gone in Modern Warfare?

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.