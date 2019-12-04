CoD Modern Warfare season 1: Where has Shoot House 24/7 gone? Fans want it back!

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare fans are not happy about the season 1 changes that have resulted in Shoot House 24/7 being replaced.

The season 1 Battle Pass for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare has officially begun, but a vocal number of fans are less than happy about how Shoot House 24/7 has gone missing. This has resulted in a number of complaints online across several social media platforms, along with petitions having been made.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare season 1 has been dubbed the biggest drop of free content in the series history and it has also been praised for coming with a surprise freebie. Yet, while there's a lot of good content introduced through the Battle Pass, the removal of Shoot House 24/7 has irked a lot of the fanbase.

Below you'll find out what has happened to the missing Shoot House 24/7.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare: Where has Shoot House 24/7 gone?

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare season 1 has replaced Shoot House 24/7 with Crash 24/7.

The removal of Shoot House in favour of Crash has resulted in petitions having been made for Activision to return the missing fan-favourite.

It's not surprising that Shoot House 24/7 has been replaced due to the multiplayer playlist model of Modern Warfare, but that hasn't stopped fans from shrieking that Activision have ruined their experience.

Judging by some of the comments on platforms such as Reddit, the consensus amongst some of the online community is that Crash is nowhere near as good as Shoot House.

People have accused Crash of being boring and a "camperfest," while some have claimed to no longer be playing it thanks to it being nothing more than BS "with snipers on roofs and headglitchspots".

You can find the Call Of Duty Modern Warfare season 1 playlist additions and removals below per Activision's patch notes:

Added:

Crash 24/7

Port added to Ground War

Reinforce

Added Rammaza and Gun Runner to TDM 20 and DOM 20

Added night maps to Hardcore TDM, Search and Destroy, Cyber Attack

Removed:

Gun Game (available in Private Match)

Shoot House 24/7

2v2 Gunfight Tournament

I guess its cool and all Call of Duty Modern Warfare started season 1 today but why remove gun game and shoot house ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/9bK6f9im2d — Denver Tigerlilly (@D_TigerLilly) December 3, 2019

Shoot House 24/7 > Crash 24/7

Below you can find an assortment of tweets which show how some of the Call Of Duty Modern Warfare community have reacted negatively to Crash 24/7 replacing Shoot House 24/7.

Can’t believe they have replaced Shoothouse 24/7 with Crash 24/7. What are they thinking? #ModernWarfare #SeasonOne — Jamie Macleod (@Jamie_1876) December 4, 2019

Bring back shoot house #ModernWarfare — Jeremy Hawkins (@j728) December 4, 2019

the new #ModernWarfare update suck ballsacks. @callofduty I downloaded 80+ gb ALL to lose shoot house 24/7, my stealth carrying the bomb in SND, my over 100 ranking, and be presented with buying a battle pass with no quads or duo battle royale mode(TF)? Give us BR or our refund — 2K ‍♂️ (@NBAxKen) December 4, 2019

Game is shit without shoot house 24/7 — K3ko (@K3ko6) December 4, 2019

Super lame they got rid of shoot house #CallofDuty #ModernWarfare — PSEUDŒ (@pseud0e) December 4, 2019

Oi @InfinityWard you messed up the playlists AGAIN. Put Shoot House 24/7 as a playlist in permanently otherwise WE WILL RIOT!



DO NOT make the same mistake @Treyarch did with their game last year.@Activision @ATVIAssist #CallofDuty #ModernWarfare #CallofDutyModernWarfare #COD — Print ___️ (@SmallPrintTV) December 4, 2019

Shoot house 24/7 got taken off and now I honestly don’t wanna play modern warfare anymore — im 5’10 when i wear airmax 97’s (@HarlowCt) December 4, 2019

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.