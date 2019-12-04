CoD Modern Warfare season 1: Where has Shoot House 24/7 gone? Fans want it back!

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare fans are not happy about the season 1 changes that have resulted in Shoot House 24/7 being replaced.

The season 1 Battle Pass for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare has officially begun, but a vocal number of fans are less than happy about how Shoot House 24/7 has gone missing. This has resulted in a number of complaints online across several social media platforms, along with petitions having been made.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare season 1 has been dubbed the biggest drop of free content in the series history and it has also been praised for coming with a surprise freebie. Yet, while there's a lot of good content introduced through the Battle Pass, the removal of Shoot House 24/7 has irked a lot of the fanbase.

Below you'll find out what has happened to the missing Shoot House 24/7.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare: Where has Shoot House 24/7 gone?

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare season 1 has replaced Shoot House 24/7 with Crash 24/7.

The removal of Shoot House in favour of Crash has resulted in petitions having been made for Activision to return the missing fan-favourite.

It's not surprising that Shoot House 24/7 has been replaced due to the multiplayer playlist model of Modern Warfare, but that hasn't stopped fans from shrieking that Activision have ruined their experience.

Judging by some of the comments on platforms such as Reddit, the consensus amongst some of the online community is that Crash is nowhere near as good as Shoot House.

People have accused Crash of being boring and a "camperfest," while some have claimed to no longer be playing it thanks to it being nothing more than BS "with snipers on roofs and headglitchspots".

You can find the Call Of Duty Modern Warfare season 1 playlist additions and removals below per Activision's patch notes:

Added:

  • Crash 24/7

  • Port added to Ground War

  • Reinforce

  • Added Rammaza and Gun Runner to TDM 20 and DOM 20

  • Added night maps to Hardcore TDM, Search and Destroy, Cyber Attack

Removed:

  • Gun Game (available in Private Match)

  • Shoot House 24/7

  • 2v2 Gunfight Tournament

Shoot House 24/7 > Crash 24/7

Below you can find an assortment of tweets which show how some of the Call Of Duty Modern Warfare community have reacted negatively to Crash 24/7 replacing Shoot House 24/7.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

