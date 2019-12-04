CoD Modern Warfare: Why you can't get Nikto from the store

An explanation as to why you cannot currently get Nikto from the store in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare season 1.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare season 1 is now officially live, and the update has been dubbed the biggest drop of free content in the series' history. While there's a lot of exciting content that has been shared by Activision, a number of players are baffled as to how to get Nikto.

The confusion surrounding the absence of Nikto is understandable as Mara is unlocked as soon as you purchase the season 1 Battle Pass. So, to help calm your worries or to stop you from constantly browsing every inch of the store, this article will tell you why it is currently impossible to unlock the much-clamoured for Allegiance Operator.

And the explanation is rather simple.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare: How to get Nikto

You cannot get or unlock Nikto in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare.

This is because Nikto is currently unavailable as he will arrive in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare season 1 at a later date.

While the current absence of Nikto has no doubt annoyed a number of the community, it is simply a matter of patience as Activision have confirmed that he and other content will be released during the duration of season 1.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare: When can I unlock Nikto?

There is no release date for when you can get and unlock Nikto in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare season 1.

With that being said, Nikto will be added to the game before the season 1 end date of January 28th.

Thanks to the lack of a release date, fans will simply have to wait and frequent the store to find out when he is available.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.