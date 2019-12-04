Burnley fans react to Chelsea loanee Danny Drinkwater's latest display

Chelsea loanee Danny Drinkwater was handed his first Premier League start for Burnley last night.

Burnley fans have hardly been enthusiastic about Chelsea loanee Danny Drinkwater after he was given a rare chance to play for them last night.

Drinkwater was brought to Burnley from Chelsea in the summer, but has had to wait patiently for a chance at Turf Moor.

The midfielder was thrown in at the deep end last night, as he was given a start during Burnley’s match against Manchester City.

The Clarets were hammered in the end, with Sean Dyche’s men losing 4-1 in the contest.

And the Chelsea loanee’s display hardly convinced supporters that he should be featuring more regularly.

Crap, get rid — Robert Lodge (@lodge_robert) December 3, 2019

Poor. Too unfit to make an impact past 15 min, and misplaced every other pass. But, did get stuck in in the early game. Glimpses but just not good enough. — Cara Townsend (@cara_townsend98) December 3, 2019

Did almost nothing but hard game to judge. — Erik Secic (@er_sec) December 3, 2019

Not great. Doesn’t bring anything much different to what Burnley already have. — Karen Fazackerley (@KarenFaz) December 3, 2019

Forgot he was playing to be fair — Gary Curson (@Cursong74) December 3, 2019

Lacking game time. Will improve. — Johnny S ⚓️ (@JohnnySconny) December 3, 2019

Did he play — boysie (@markboyes42) December 3, 2019

Passenger — glynn simmonds ❄️ (@glynnsimmonds) December 3, 2019

Drinkwater appears to have very little future at Chelsea, even if he is able to impress between now and the end of the season.

The midfielder has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge, and his loan spell at Burnley is likely to be an opportunity for Drinkwater to put himself in the shop window.

Burnley are next in action against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, when it remains to be seen whether Drinkwater will keep his place again.