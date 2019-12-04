Quick links

Chelsea

Burnley

Premier League

Burnley fans react to Chelsea loanee Danny Drinkwater's latest display

John Verrall
Barcelona's Argentinian striker Lionel Messi (L) vies with Chelsea's English midfielder Danny Drinkwater during the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 football match...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chelsea loanee Danny Drinkwater was handed his first Premier League start for Burnley last night.

Barcelona's Argentinian striker Lionel Messi (L) vies with Chelsea's English midfielder Danny Drinkwater during the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 football match...

Burnley fans have hardly been enthusiastic about Chelsea loanee Danny Drinkwater after he was given a rare chance to play for them last night.

Drinkwater was brought to Burnley from Chelsea in the summer, but has had to wait patiently for a chance at Turf Moor.

 

The midfielder was thrown in at the deep end last night, as he was given a start during Burnley’s match against Manchester City.

The Clarets were hammered in the end, with Sean Dyche’s men losing 4-1 in the contest.

And the Chelsea loanee’s display hardly convinced supporters that he should be featuring more regularly.

Drinkwater appears to have very little future at Chelsea, even if he is able to impress between now and the end of the season.

The midfielder has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge, and his loan spell at Burnley is likely to be an opportunity for Drinkwater to put himself in the shop window.

Burnley are next in action against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, when it remains to be seen whether Drinkwater will keep his place again.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch