Brian Rice compares Celtic star Ryan Christie with Rangers ace Scott Arfield

Glasgow Rangers ace Scott Arfield is one of Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard's main men, while Celtic star Ryan Christie is crucial for Neil Lennon's charges at Parkhead.

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie and Glasgow Rangers counterpart Scott Arfield - a player loved by Steven Gerrard at Ibrox - are "very similar" in character and it's no coincidence they've risen to the top of the game, says Hamilton Academical head coach Brian Rice (Scottish Daily Mail).

The Accies boss worked with Christie back when the pair were still at Inverness Caledonian Thistle, so he got a good idea of just what kind of potential the player had when he was learning the ropes.

Likewise, Rice was assistant to John Hughes at Falkirk when Rangers midfielder Arfield was there, throwing the Canadian in at the deep end by having him train with the first team at just 16 (The Scottish Sun).

Arfield, 31, was one of the first signings of Gerrard’s reign at Rangers and the boss previously described the Ibrox man as "the perfect professional" akin to "the glue in the dressing room" (Rangers TV).

On Wednesday night, Hamilton will make the trip to Parkhead to take on Celtic, where his players will look to thwart the threat provided by Neil Lennon's side, not least Christie, who already has 15 goals and 10 assists to his name in just 27 appearances (Transfermarkt).

As quoted by The Scottish Daily Mail (03/12 print edition, page 84), Rice said: “He’s very similar to Scott Arfield, whom I also had as a kid at Falkirk. They both love their football and you can see that reflected in how hard they both worked.

“They were the ones you had to drag off the training ground because they were always staying behind to do extra sessions and practise different things. It’s not a coincidence that the pair of them have kicked on because they put so much into their game. Ryan has been outstanding and he’s now a major player for Scotland as well.”