Bnei Yahuda coach makes admission about Celtic's reported £3m target Ismaila Soro

Bnei Yahuda coach Yossi Abukasis has warned Celtic that £3 million-rated Ismaila Soro has suitors from all over Europe and won’t be going anywhere on the cheap during the January transfer window, as reported by the Daily Record.

With the winter window a matter of weeks away, Ivory Coast midfielder Soro has emerged as a top target for the Scottish Premiership champions.

Neil Lennon’s Celtic are not exactly short of options in the centre of the park but captain Scott Brown isn’t getting any younger. And Soro, who has been compared to N’Golo Kante for his excellent reading of the game and ability to drive his team forward from the back, could be a long-term replacement for the veteran skipper.

But Celtic are not the only team looking to snap up the 21-year-old next month with the Record adding that Ligue 1 outfit Dijon are keen too.

“We will only sell Soro if we get an offer which matches our valuation. We know what he is worth. We know there is growing interest in him and a lot of European clubs have watched him, even just this week,” said Abukasis, who previously described his prized asset as the best player in the Israeli top flight.

Celtic have a whole host of talented technicians with an eye for a pass, from Callum McGregor to Olivier Ntcham, Tom Rogic to Ryan Christie, but Soro would give Lennon a different, more physical option in the engine room.