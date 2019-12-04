Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Bnei Yahuda coach makes admission about Celtic's reported £3m target Ismaila Soro

Danny Owen
Neil Lennon, Interim manager of Celtic looks on ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 31, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are interested in Ivory Coast midfielder Soro - could he replace Scott Brown in Neil Lennon's squad?

Celtic fans show their support prior to the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hearts at Celtic Park on May 19, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Bnei Yahuda coach Yossi Abukasis has warned Celtic that £3 million-rated Ismaila Soro has suitors from all over Europe and won’t be going anywhere on the cheap during the January transfer window, as reported by the Daily Record.

With the winter window a matter of weeks away, Ivory Coast midfielder Soro has emerged as a top target for the Scottish Premiership champions.

 

Neil Lennon’s Celtic are not exactly short of options in the centre of the park but captain Scott Brown isn’t getting any younger. And Soro, who has been compared to N’Golo Kante for his excellent reading of the game and ability to drive his team forward from the back, could be a long-term replacement for the veteran skipper.

But Celtic are not the only team looking to snap up the 21-year-old next month with the Record adding that Ligue 1 outfit Dijon are keen too.

May 28th 2017, Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Celtic FC Charity Foundation Match; Henriks Heroes versus Lubos Legends; Celtic Park General View

“We will only sell Soro if we get an offer which matches our valuation. We know what he is worth. We know there is growing interest in him and a lot of European clubs have watched him, even just this week,” said Abukasis, who previously described his prized asset as the best player in the Israeli top flight.

Celtic have a whole host of talented technicians with an eye for a pass, from Callum McGregor to Olivier Ntcham, Tom Rogic to Ryan Christie, but Soro would give Lennon a different, more physical option in the engine room.

Neil Lennon, Interim manager of Celtic gives his team instructions during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 31, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

