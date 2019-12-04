Black Widow's sister explained: Who is Yelena Belova?

The first trailer for Black Widow is here and we've already got plenty of questions.

After 2019 brought us the climactic events of Avengers: Endgame and the high school romp that was Spider-Man: Far From Home, Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seemed like the distant future.

That was until December 3rd, 2019, which saw the first trailer for Marvel's Black Widow hit the internet and usher in a new wave of hype for the next phase in the MCU.

While many were expecting the first film of Phase 4 to push us into the future, we're actually taking a step back in time with Black Widow which is set to show us Natasha Romanoff's adventures between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Not only does the film look set to explain just what happened to Black Widow in Budapest, an age-old question in the MCU, but the new trailer introduces us to some new characters who form a sort of dysfunctional family for Natasha.

This includes a fellow female super-spy in the form of Natasha's 'sister' but just who is this Yelena Belova?

WHAT HAPPENED IN BUDAPEST? Black Widow to explore Natasha's past

Black Widow has a 'sister'

Yep, we weren't expecting that either. As Nat stealthily sneaks into a run-down apartment, she comes into contact with a fellow female super-spy, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), and it's clear that the pair have history from their initial exchanges.

It's then that we get quite the bombshell when Nat calls this fellow spy 'sis'.

WHAAAT?!

Natasha and Yelena's shared past

It's worth mentioning now that Natasha and Yelena aren't actually biological sisters.

However, the pair did go through the same punishing Red Room training regime as children that warped them into the lethal weapons they are now.

As a result, the duo both spent a lot of time together during their formative years and clearly developed a connection over that time, although the killer training still takes priority for them when they first meet.

We haven't seen the last of Black Widow

While we know Natasha as Black Widow, she's actually one of several Black Widows out there.

Each member of the secret training regime Natasha and Yelena went through eventually grow up to become Black Widows themselves, including Rachel Weisz's character Melina.

This has led many fans to come to the conclusion that despite Natasha dying in Avengers: Endgame, we could still see Black Widow return to the Avengers in the form of Yelena Belova who, in the comics, goes on to succeed Natasha as the badass super-spy.

We should find out for certain when Black Widow hits cinemas in May 2020.