What happened in Budapest? Black Widow movie set to answer age-old MCU question

Black Widow looks set to kick-start Phase 4 of the MCU by answering an age-old question.

After 2019 brought us the climactic events of Avengers: Endgame and the light-hearted high school romp of Spider-Man: Far From Home, it has been fairly quiet in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in recent months.

That was until the newly released trailer for Black Widow hit the internet and kick-started the hype for Phase 4 of the MCU.

However, instead of taking us in the future of the MCU, Black Widow instead appears to be turning our attention back to the past, specifically the past of Natasha Romanoff.

The trailer may only have just released but eagle-eyed viewers have already picked up on the fact that the film will be visiting the Hungarian capital of Budapest, a place that is synonymous with Black Widow's past and something that is regularly mentioned in the MCU.

Black Widow's time period explored

While a lot of the hype surrounding the upcoming fourth phase in the MCU is focused on the future of the franchise and what happens now Thanos has been defeated, Black Widow is taking us on a quick detour to explore the character of Natasha Romanoff and her mysterious past.

The film will not, however, focus on a young, fresh-out-of-training Natasha but will instead fill the audience in on just what happened to the former Russian agent after the events of Captain America: Civil War and before Avengers: Infinity War and could explain where Black Widow's bleach-blonde hair came from in Infinity War.

Prepare to delve into Natasha Romanoff's past

Despite the main events of the film taking place after Civil War, the trailer does show off a number of flashbacks through Natasha's past which has led many to believe that we could well learn a bit more about Black Widow and how she came to be part of the Avengers.

That's something which is backed up by a digitally de-aged William Hurt who looks to be appearing as a slightly younger Thaddeus Ross.

Not only that but the fact that film is set to show Natasha reuniting with characters from her more formative years could well be a huge indication that we'll learn much more about her mysterious past.

What happened in Budapest might finally be revealed

'What happened in Budapest?' has been a question on the minds of MCU fans since Natasha and Clint made reference to a previous mission they had there.

Naturally, given the elusive manner in which the mission is discussed, interest in the mission has been high, which makes the main setting of the Black Widow movie all the more interesting.

It's hardly been kept a secret that the Black Widow film will venture to the Hungarian capital of Budapest but the fact that the opening shot of the trailer is the picturesque cityscape of Budapest, it could well be hinting about finally giving fans the answer to just what went down in in the city.

Fingers crossed that that's something we finally learn a little bit more about when Black Widow hits cinemas in May 2020.