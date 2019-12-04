Ben Parker shares conversation with Leeds' Ryan Edmondson

Leeds United's Ryan Edmondson is enjoying his footie under Carlos Corberan it seems.

Ryan Edmondson is enjoying his football with Leeds United Under-23s and is in no rush to get a return to the senior side, according to Ben Parker.

The 18-year-old striker is one of the most exciting young players coming through at Thorp Arch and his goal return indicates he could have a big future in West Yorkshire.

Edmondson hit 19 goals in 21 outings for Carlos Corberan's side last season and has been in fine form again in recent months.

The youngster has two senior appearance for Leeds under his belt - one under Paul Heckingbottom and the most recent coming under Marcelo Bielsa last September.

Despite the 15-month lull in first-team chances, former Whites defender-turned-LUTV pundit Parker says that Edmondson is happy enough with the youth team for now.

He told The LS11 Podcast: "He could play at the club for a number of years. There’s no point rushing these players through, just let them develop at their own rate. There’s one person that’ll know when he’s ready and that’s Bielsa. I spoke to him yesterday. He was saying he was enjoying working hard, he’s enjoying getting the last couple of goals he’s got for the under-23s.”

Parker is right. There's no rush with Edmondson.

There was talk from Leeds fans in September that Bielsa should promote him and start playing him ahead of Patrick Bamford, who was woefully out of form at the time.

But goals at youth level certainly don't guarantee goals in the Championship, especially for a promotion-chasing side.

The veteran coach is a brilliant man-manager and he will know when Edmondson is ready.