Barry Ferguson admits Rangers will be 'boosted' by potential absence of Celtic man

Odsonne Edouard is touch and go to make Celtic's League Cup final showdown with Rangers on Sunday.

Barry Ferguson has admitted that it would be a 'major boost' for Rangers if Odsonne Edouard's name is not on the teamsheet when his former club take on Celtic in the League Cup final on Sunday.

Neil Lennon recently stated that he is 'confident' Edouard will be fit for the showpiece event at Hampden, as Celtic's Premiership game tonight will be a big indicator as to where his fitness levels stand, as quoted by BBC Sport.

Celtic will host Hamilton on home soil tonight as they bid to maintain their status at the top of the table, with Rangers facing a tough task of facing Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Speaking to PLZ Soccer, former Gers midfielder, Ferguson stated how Edouard has always been a threat every time he has come up against Rangers and how they'll be boosted by his potential absence

"That'd be a major boost if you see the Celtic teamsheet and Edouard's not on it," Ferguson told PLZ Soccer. "You are automatically going to get a boost because he is a top player. Top man. Every time he has come up against Rangers. It'd clearly be a boost to Rangers, but I think he will be fit for the game."

It's pretty difficult not to have at least one eye on the big game on Sunday when the Old Firm duo have an equally important game tonight.

Nothing but goal difference is separating both Celtic and Rangers in the Premiership table, so the smallest of slip-ups will be highlighted.

There's no doubt that Rangers face the toughest test against the Dons, who are sitting in third place, nine points behind Steven Gerrard's side.