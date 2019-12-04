Quick links

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith raves about talented Chelsea trio

Amir Mir
Dean Smith head coach of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa at Molineux on November 10, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United...
Amir Mir Profile
Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham could be lining up his former club Aston Villa tonight.

Tammy Abraham of Chelsea during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Valencia CF and Chelsea FC at Estadio Mestalla on November 27, 2019 in Valencia, Spain.

Dean Smith has raved about the talented Chelsea trio Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Reece James ahead of Aston Villa's visit to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night. 

The Villa manager, in particular, paid tribute to Abraham and stated that he isn't surprised by how well he is doing after having him on-loan at the club last season.

Abraham netted 26 goals in a Villa shirt as the Midlands outfit earned promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-off finals against Frank Lampard's Derby County.

 

Speaking to AVTV, Smith admitted that he would have loved to have signed Abraham, but he's worth 'too much money', as he spoke very highly about the Chelsea man ahead of Wednesday's showdown.  

"He's a player that I thought he would be in the Premier League," Smith told AVTV. "I would have loved to have kept him here at Aston Villa but it would have cost too much money. And he's doing what I fully expected him to do at Chelsea. I'm pleased we as a football club have played a small part in his development.

"He stayed at Aston Villa last year and he was the first Villa player to score 20+ goals in the league for a very long time at Aston Villa. A joy to work with. Great attitude. And a great person. And he hasn't surprised me one bit. Listen Chelsea have got an unbelievable squad of players. He's one who's come through the academy and has earnt his place at the top table.

"I'm really pleased for him. I fully expect him to play if he's fit. The fact that he played in front of 40,000 fans enabled him to experience what he's going to experience, week in, week out at Chelsea. You can see what Frank has done. He's introduced Reece James, he's introduced Mason Mount as well. They have got some really good talent in the academy."

Axel Tuanzebe, Albert Adomah, Tammy Abraham of Aston Villa lifts the trophy during the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Final match between Aston Villa and Derby County at Wembley Stadium on...

Abraham played a pivotal role in Villa going up and their fans will be extremely thankful in what he did for the club during his one season in the Midlands. 

The England striker missed Chelsea's last game through injury, but he could return tonight, and if he does, then it wouldn't be a surprise if he finds the back of the net.

The likes of Tyrone Mings, who would have trained with Abraham, week in and week out, will be well aware of where his strengths and weaknesses lie.  

Tammy Abraham and Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa celebrates at the full-time during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City v Aston Villa at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium...

