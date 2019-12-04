Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Arsene Wenger admits there's a VAR 'problem' at Anfield and Old Trafford

Olly Dawes
Arsene Wenger manager
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool and Manchester United don't have video screens at their stadiums.

Arsene Wenger manager

VAR hasn't exactly worked perfectly this season, and there are a number of issues for the Premier League to work through if it's going to be a success.

From decisions taking too long to referees not being able to go across and look at footage, VAR needs some fine-tuning over the course of the season and heading into next term.

One of the big concerns has been that fans inside the stadium aren't giving enough of an explanation about the decisions being made, leaving supporters hugely frustrated.

 

With offsides being given for millimetres and handballs being a constant issue, fans want more knowledge of situations – which they have a right to as paying supporters.

One man who could now become involved in the situation is Arsene Wenger, after the former Arsenal boss became FIFA's new Chief of Global Football Development.

Wenger will have a growing influence in world football, including how VAR is implemented in England having at an International Football Association Board meeting in Belfast.

The Old Trafford scoreboard shows the full time score during the UEFA Europa League group L match between Manchester United and Partizan at Old Trafford on November 07, 2019 in Manchester,...

Wenger has now spoken to Sky Sports about VAR, feeling that it's working better than people really think, but did point out a 'problem' at Anfield and Old Trafford.

The Frenchman noted that Liverpool and Manchester United – two of the biggest clubs in the country – don't have video screens inside their stadiums to show fans what is going on, and called on both clubs to resolve the matter in the future by improving their technology inside the stadium.

“At the moment, you have two big clubs [Manchester United and Liverpool] with no screens. That is a problem that has to be resolved as well in the future,” said Wenger. “I think it's working much better than we think. You want VAR to intervene at the right moment. They are not the ones who should make the decisions but the ones who help the referees make the right decisions,” he added.

The scoreboard indicates the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check is complete during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City at Anfield on October 5, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch