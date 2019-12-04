Anthony Martial surprised at Tottenham's poor start

Tottenham are bouncing back after a poor star.

Tottenham Hotspur are not where they wanted to be heading into this season.

Spurs fans had hoped they would bounce back from their Champions League defeat and challenge for the Premier League title, as Liverpool did last season.

The season has not gone to plan, with Mauricio Pochettino fired at the end of last month.

Despite a recent revival under new boss Jose Mourinho, Tottenham are 20 points behind Liverpool already.

Spurs go up against Manchester United tonight at Old Trafford, who are also having a very poor start.

Striker Anthony Martial told the club website he is surprised it has gone so badly for Spurs, but expects them to start rising up the league.

He said: "I have been surprised because they had a good season last time around and managed to make it to the Champions League final, so I was expecting them to be doing better.

“But I’m sure they will manage to bounce back and climb up the table. I have no doubts that they will because they have a good side with some great players."

Martial is expected to miss tonight's game with injury, Sky Sports reported.

Most Tottenham supporters were surprised with how badly the season began.

Even so, the league form at the start of the calendar year was very inconsistent, and Tottenham simply followed this on.

Chairman Daniel Levy evidently felt he had seen enough and made a decision to change it. After two league games, it has had the desired effect, but Mourinho's first big test will come at Old Trafford tonight.