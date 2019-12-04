Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Andy Lonergan thrilled to be working with Alisson at Liverpool

Dan Coombs
Andy Lonergan in action during a Liverpool training session ahead of the UEFA Super Cup match at Vodafone Park on August 13, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool have more cover in goal than they did last year...

Andy Lonergan in action during a Liverpool training session ahead of the UEFA Super Cup match at Vodafone Park on August 13, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Andy Lonergan made his first appearance for Liverpool in pre-season while on trial.

He did enough to earn a short-term deal with the Reds needing cover in goal.

The veteran goalkeeper is still well down the Liverpool pecking order but he is enjoying every moment at Anfield while it lasts.

 

He sent a message out on Twitter last night expressing how fortunate he felt to be working alongside Alisson.

Alisson won the first ever Yachine Trophy Award for the world's best goalkeeper this week.

Lonergan's experience working with Alisson might end up prolonging his career.

He will surely be picking up useful habits and practices which he can put into use if he gets the chance to play regularly again.

He is clearly determined to savour his Liverpool experience.

Liverpool FC goalkkeeper Andy Lonergan (75) during a club friendly between Liverpool FC and Sevilla FC on July 21, 2019, at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch