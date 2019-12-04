Andy Lonergan thrilled to be working with Alisson at Liverpool

Liverpool have more cover in goal than they did last year...

Andy Lonergan made his first appearance for Liverpool in pre-season while on trial.

He did enough to earn a short-term deal with the Reds needing cover in goal.

The veteran goalkeeper is still well down the Liverpool pecking order but he is enjoying every moment at Anfield while it lasts.

He sent a message out on Twitter last night expressing how fortunate he felt to be working alongside Alisson.

Alisson won the first ever Yachine Trophy Award for the world's best goalkeeper this week.

Lonergan's experience working with Alisson might end up prolonging his career.

He will surely be picking up useful habits and practices which he can put into use if he gets the chance to play regularly again.

He is clearly determined to savour his Liverpool experience.