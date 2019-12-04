Alex Rae backs previously 'lost' Celtic man to start against Rangers

Celtic and Rangers will lock horns in the League Cup final on Sunday.

Alex Rae has backed Mikey Johnston to start for Celtic against Rangers on Sunday after he claimed that he was 'lost' when he started the 2018 Old Firm clash at Ibrox last season.

In that match, then-Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers started the youngster as a striker, as Steven Gerrard's men secured a 1-0 win in front of their own supporters.

Now, with winger Mohamed Elyounoussi returning from injury, Johnston could be a viable option out wide for the League Cup final because he will be much sharper than his Celtic teammate.

Speaking to Clyde 1 Superscoreboard, Rae backed Johnston to start on the left-hand side against Rangers because of the form he is in and because he is more up to speed from a fitness perspective.

"Possibly [Mikey Johnston could start] it's a very good shout," Rae told Clyde 1 Superscorboard. "From the left-hand side, that is an area that will favour him better.

"If you remember last year, he played up there in the Old Firm game and got lost. I think he's got six goals in 12 games, three in his last four, Mikey Johnston.

"I think that's another boost for Neil Lennon in terms of coming into a bit of form at the right time. He's young and I think he'll already be up to speed fitness-wise. So that will maybe be an option also."

On Sunday, Johnston came off the bench to score pretty much instantly for Celtic as they put four past Ross County in the Premiership.

Overall this season, Johnston has played 12 games in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing his teammates with four assists [transfermarkt].

Wednesday's game against Hamilton could be an indicator as to who will start on Sunday as Neil Lennon has a number of big decisions to make ahead of that match.