Alan Smith expects Harry Wilson to be part of Liverpool's squad next season

Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson is hoping to prove his worth at Bournemouth this season.

Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith has admitted that he would be 'surprised' if Liverpool sold Harry Wilson, as he expects him to play a part in their potentially 'title-winning' squad next season.

Wilson is currently on a season-long loan at Bournemouth, where he has scored six goals in 14 Premier League games for Eddie Howe's side [transfermarkt].

The Wales international has only played one game for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp and that was an FA Cup match two years ago. Since then, Wilson has taken his game to another level.

Speaking to Football Centre on Sky Sports (02/12/19 at 11:20 am), former Arsenal striker, Smith was full of praise for Wilson, as he stated that Klopp will be delighted with the progress he is making.

"I think so [his future lies with Liverpool]," Smith told Sky Sports. "It's great for Liverpool that he's able to play for a team like Bournemouth in the Premier League. Learn his trade and knock off some rough edges.

"Talk about James Ward-Prowse [at Southampton] at free-kicks, Harry Wilson isn't far behind him. He's so consistent. And Jurgen Klopp will be delighted to see the progress of his man. I would imagine next season, he would be called back to Anfield to form a part of that squad. Maybe a title-winning squad.

"If he [Eddie Howe] knows he has got him for a certain amount of time, he knows he's your player. It's not like he can be taken away from you at any stage. An agreement will be in place which either takes him up to January or the summer. Whilst he's there, you make the most of it - I'd be surprised if Liverpool did sell him."

Last season, Wilson spent a season on-loan at Derby County where he worked under the stewardship of the now Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard.

He thrived during that Championship campaign, scoring specular goals from outside of the box, and showcasing his ability from dead-ball situations.

Wilson's standout moment came when he netted a brilliant free-kick against Manchester United at Old Trafford, who were knocked out of the League Cup by Lampard's men.