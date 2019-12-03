Will there be a Life Is Strange 3 following Episode 5 for season 2?

A basic summary of whether there will be a Life Is Strange 3 following the culmination of season 2 with Episode 5.

Life Is Strange 2 is receiving its culmination today with Episode 5 which is incredibly exciting - but also sad - for fans who have thoroughly enjoyed the season. And, thanks to it being a remarkably popular series, there are numerous people already seeking the answer as to whether or not there will be a season 3.

Ever since the arrival of its first season back in 2015, Life Is Strange has gone on to become a hugely popular video game series. At first it was regarded as nothing more than a Telltale clone, but its intelligent storytelling and likeable characters have made it arguably more revered and beloved than most Telltale seasons from the past.

The second season for Life Is Strange has been praised as a heartbreakingly accurate brotherhood simulator, but will there be a third season beyond to continue pulling at peoples' heart strings?

Will there be a Life Is Strange season 3?

Square Enix have not confirmed if there will be a Life Is Strange 3.

Director Raoul Barbet and lead writer Jean-Luc Cano have reportedly told Gamespot in an interview that they would be interested in a Life Is Strange 3 if Square Enix were to green-light the project.

So, in short, a season 3 isn't confirmed but the director and lead-writer both appear to be very much interested in continuing the series.

With how beloved the franchise has become with it getting even better, it's more than a likely that a third season will arrive sometime in the future on next-gen consoles.

Life Is Strange 2 Episode 5 arrives on PS4, Xbox One and PC on December 3rd.