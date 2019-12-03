'Will be sold': Derby and Middlesbrough handed £4m Sam Cosgrove boost

Championship trio Derby County, Boro and Stoke City want to raid Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen for in-form Sam Cosgrove.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes admits Sam Cosgrove will leave Pittodrie in January should an acceptable offer arrive, amid claims that Derby County and Middlesbrough want the £4 million-rated targetman.

In an ideal world, The Dons would be able to count on the one-time Everton youngster until the end of the season at least. But McInnes is under no illusions that Cosgrove is bound to have plenty of suitors below the border after netting 18 times in all competitions during a stunning start to the 2019/20 campaign.

TEAMtalk claim that Championship duo Derby and Boro want to sign the 6ft 2ins centre-forward. Stoke City are interested too, as reported by The Sun (1 December, page 62) with Aberdeen putting a £4 million price-tag on his head.

Such a fee would see Cosgrove become the biggest export in Aberdeen’s history and, though McInnes would love to see the coveted goalscorer stay, he is under no illusions about the situation facing the Scottish Premiership giants.

“It’s no surprise if clubs like him. If the right offer comes in for any of our players, they will be sold,” the former West Brom captain told the Daily Record.

“But we want to make sure the right offers come in. We can’t do anything about that – all we can do is if the offer comes in be in a strong position to say yes or no.”

Jonathan Woodgate’s Middlesbrough are the lowest goalscorers in the Championship with just 16 in 19 games so far while Phillip Cocu’s Derby have been far from prolific either.

Cocu won three Eredivisie titles at PSV with an old-school targetman like Luuk de Jong up front and maybe he feels Cosgrove could make a similar impact at Pride Park.