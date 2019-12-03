Some Wigan Athletic fans message Leicester City following FA Cup third-round draw

Brendan Rodgers and his Leicester City charges will host Paul Cook's Latics at the King Power Stadium next month.

A number of Wigan Athletic fans have taken to the Leicester City Twitter page to give their thoughts on the FA Cup third-round draw, which will see the two sides battle at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes have enjoyed a superb season so far, sitting second in the Premier League table following 10 wins and two draws in the top flight, making them Liverpool's closest challengers.

Leicester's fortunes under Brendan Rodgers this term are in stark contrast to the Latics' current issues, the Lancashire side currently in the Championship's relegation zone.

In addition, Paul Cook's charges are without a win since their 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in October and have not won on the road in all competitions since their 2-1 win over Leeds United back in April.

Given Leicester's current attacking prowess (their 33 goals in the league is higher than Liverpool and second only to Manchester City), not to mention a 9-0 thumping of Southampton not long ago, some Wigan fans are understandably nervous.

Here are some of their messages to Leicester on social media:

With our strong away form it’ll be tough game for you — wafc91 (@wafc1991) 2 December 2019

go easy lads could get very embarrassing for us — Ian. Carter (@IanCart97991597) 2 December 2019

Please have mercy lads, maybe stop scoring at about 6 or 7 yeah? — KaiWAFC (@KaI_WAFC) 2 December 2019

Please be kind lads, stop at 12-0 will you? Cheers x — Luke Derbyshire (@LukeDerbs15) 2 December 2019

We r shit u will walk us — Zakwafc (@zakwafc) 2 December 2019

No you are a big club we will take at least 15 — Ben Davies (@BenDavies002) 2 December 2019

Third round ties will take place across the weekend of Friday 3 January to Monday 6 January, 2020.