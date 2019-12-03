Quick links

Some Wigan Athletic fans message Leicester City following FA Cup third-round draw

Giuseppe Labellarte
The FA Cup Trophy is seen prior to The Emirates FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2017 in London, England.
Brendan Rodgers and his Leicester City charges will host Paul Cook's Latics at the King Power Stadium next month.

General view of the FA Cup trophy being held during the Emirates FA Cup Final match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2017 in London, England.

A number of Wigan Athletic fans have taken to the Leicester City Twitter page to give their thoughts on the FA Cup third-round draw, which will see the two sides battle at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes have enjoyed a superb season so far, sitting second in the Premier League table following 10 wins and two draws in the top flight, making them Liverpool's closest challengers.

 

Leicester's fortunes under Brendan Rodgers this term are in stark contrast to the Latics' current issues, the Lancashire side currently in the Championship's relegation zone.

In addition, Paul Cook's charges are without a win since their 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in October and have not won on the road in all competitions since their 2-1 win over Leeds United back in April.

Given Leicester's current attacking prowess (their 33 goals in the league is higher than Liverpool and second only to Manchester City), not to mention a 9-0 thumping of Southampton not long ago, some Wigan fans are understandably nervous.

Here are some of their messages to Leicester on social media:

Third round ties will take place across the weekend of Friday 3 January to Monday 6 January, 2020.

A general view of The King Power Stadium during the Premier League match between Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion at The King Power Stadium on October 16, 2017 in Leicester, England.

