Why did Jake Paul quit YouTube? The megastar makes an announcement!

It looks like fans of his YouTube content are in for disappointment.

Fans and beyond are wondering why Jake Paul has quit YouTube. After all, it was kinda his thing.

We live in the age of a very different kind of celebrity. The YouTube superstars, the social media titans, the TikTok legends. Increasingly, more teenagers are growing up with aspirations of being one of these or more. It's how things are.

There are so many widely known celebrities who have made their fortunes keeping fans updated with their everyday lives, but with such exposure sometimes comes controversy.

Internet personalities can sometimes do some outlandish things and land in hot water. Look no further than the Logan Paul suicide forest incident, which caused a serious fiasco back in 2017 and lingered into the next year. Well, his brother Jake hasn't exactly been free from his fair share of controversy either...

MMM BEER: Can you still get Lum’s hot dogs from The Irishman?

Jake Paul attends the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Party at Hollywood Palladium on May 08, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

The world of Jake Paul

The 22-year-old Jake Joseph Paul rose to prominence through his strong presence and following on Vine.

He is a jack of all trades, so to speak, and is known as a YouTuber, actor, boxer, musician and all-round celebrity. Jake has appeared in such titles as Dance Camp (Lance), Mono (Dugan), Bizaardvark (Dirk Mann), The Monroes (Conrad) and has also been in others starring as himself.

He's also released a wide range of singles and has collaborated with the likes of Gucci Mane. It all sounds good, but there has also been controversy, from accusations of posting semi-nudity on his channel to potentially offensive lyrics in his music.

A NETFLIX TRIUMPH: Meet the narrator of Broken

DECEMBER 13TH



THESE DAYS pic.twitter.com/wSxs3GycYX — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 3, 2019

Why did Jake Paul quit YouTube?

It looks like Jake Paul's career as a YouTuber may take a backseat.

As highlighted by Dexerto, he uploaded a video to his channel on Wednesday, November 27th 2019 titled 'here's why I'm quitting youtube.' which explains his reasons.

The video sees Paul and his entourage head to San Diego for a training camp along with boxer Ryan Garcia. In the video, he admitted being a YouTuber doesn't interest him anymore.

Legal reasons are also a factor, as he expressed: "Why am I like, waking up every single day to film YouTube videos that are just getting me in trouble? Getting me in lawsuits... like, I have four lawsuits from filming YouTube videos when I can do something I love waking up and doing that pushes me mentally to a place that I haven’t ever been before?”

So, his boxing career looks set to take even further priority in the future. He said in the video that the YouTube thing will never cease entirely, but we can expect it to drop considerably.

YOU READ THAT RIGHT! Gerard Butler shocks with Watchmen credit

Follow Jake Paul on Instagram

If you want to keep up to date with Jake but don't follow him on Instagram, you know what to do!

You can find him over at @jakepaul; he boasts a staggering 12.7 million followers.

There is some recent content promoting his boxing and music career, so there's a lot going on in Jake's world right now - no wonder YouTube isn't so high on the priorities.

In other news, get to know the cast of Merry Happy Whatever.