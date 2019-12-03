Who sings in the Dolce and Gabbana advert? Actress harmonizes ‘Quando’ in beautiful The Only One campaign

A Dolce and Gabbana advert from 2018 has resurfaced ahead of Christmas this year.

It's rare that an advert is so good that it makes an appearance on our screens after its initial run.

Of course, there's the much-loved 'Holidays Are Coming' Christmas ad from Coca-Cola but other than that, it's not the most common of occurrences.

Well, that's changed in 2019 as a Dolce & Gabbana advert from autumn 2018 has made its way back onto our screens ahead of Christmas this year.

The advert in question is this one below.

'The Only One' advert

The advert, which first appeared on our screens back in September 2018 has reappeared this year.

We venture to a picturesque Italian restaurant and join a stunning blonde-haired woman, who may be a familiar face to many of you, as she sings along with the restaurant's band.

Who's that singing?

It is, of course, the actress Emilia Clarke, famed for her roles in the likes of Game of Thrones, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Terminator: Genisys among other things.

While Emilia Clarke isn't best known for her singing after playing the Mother of Dragons and action hero Sarah Conner, she's definitely got quite the voice.

The song she's singing is 'Quando, quando, quando' which first appeared in the 1960s and is the creation of Italian musicians Tony Renis and Emilio Pericoli and has been covered by countless notable singers in the decades since.

Why has the advert resurfaced this year?

As well as the gorgeous Emilia Clarke acting as the perfect cover star for Dolce & Gabbana in the run-up to Christmas, the fact that the actress is starring in one of this year's biggest Christmas films, Last Christmas - in which she just so happens to sing - is bound to be a key factor in the advert's return to our screens.

Not only that, but the Game of Thrones complete box set has just hit shelves so the actress will no doubt be back on people's minds thanks to that as well.