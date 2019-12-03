Who is Adut Akech? Age, Instagram and Fashion Awards 2019 speech!

Her speech was one of the night's biggest highlights.

Many people are wondering who Adut Akech is after tuning into The Fashion Awards 2019 news.

The awards ceremony was actually rebranded back in 2016 and was formerly known as the British Fashion Awards. It has earned a rich history since its first edition in 1989, spotlighting some of the greatest and most notable talents in the fashion industry across the year.

As expected, the 2019 ceremony was yet another one for the books, held on Monday, December 2nd. A number of famous faces were in attendance dressing their best, including the likes of Naomi Watts, Andrew Scott, Julia Roberts, Rihanna, Rita Ora, Emilia Clarke and many more.

All eyes were on everyone throughout the night, but it was Adut who truly stole the show...

Adut Akech (L) arrives at The Fashion Awards 2019 held at Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2019 in London, England.

Who is Adut Akech?

Adult Akech was crowned 'Model of the Year' at The Fashion Awards 2019.

The 19-year-old was born in South Sudan, was raised in Kakuma, Kenya, and then moved to Adelaide, Australia with her mother when she was seven.

After much encouragement, she began her modelling career at the age of 16 - so, it's been a whirlwind three years! She embarked on the Saint Lauren casting and was confirmed for the show, subsequently making a huge impression with her debut and getting signed to Paris' Elite Model Management.

She has since done campaigns with the likes of Valentino and Zara, and actually, she's currently in the top 50 on models.com. It's onwards and upwards after her The Fashion Awards win, especially after such a terrific speech.

Adut Akech, Edward Enninful and Pierpaolo Piccioli on stage during The Fashion Awards 2019 held at Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2019 in London, England.

The Fashion Awards 2019: Adut Akech's speech

Adut took to the stage after her name was announced and shared some beautiful insight with her audience. As highlighted by The Independent, she expressed: "It is important for all of us to remember that someone like me winning this award is a rarity...”

She continued: "This is for the young women and men who found representation and validation in my work. I want them to never be afraid of dreaming big like I once did.

“To them, I say this: Whatever it is you want to do, whether it’s modelling or acting or medicine, you should never doubt yourself... don’t let the world convince you that it is not possible.”

WINNER: @adutakech1 wins the Model of the Year Award, presented to her by @Edward_Enninful and Pier Paolo Piccioli #FashionAwards — BFC (@BFC) December 2, 2019

Big things on the way!

