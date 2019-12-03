Where does PewDiePie live? YouTube star's house is raided by thieves!

YouTube star PewDiePie, real name Felix Kjellberg, has revealed that his house has been burgled.

PewDiePie is undoubtedly one of, if not the biggest social media star on Earth.

The YouTube phenomenon has grown into the largest single-person channel on the site with over 100 million subscribers to his name.

As a result, the Swedish-born social media star has one of the largest fanbases on Earth who have all been sending messages of support to PewDiePie after the YouTuber revealed in a recent video that his house has been burgled.

But just where does PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, live?

PewDiePie's home is burgled

PewDiePie revealed in a video released on December 2nd that his house had been burgled by thieves.

For many, this was the first they heard about the news but Felix's wife, Marzia Kjellberg was the first to reveal the news in an Instagram story over the weekend where she confirmed that 90% of her jewellery and other valuables from the property were stolen.

It is not clear whether Felix or Marzia were in the house at the time.

Marzia's full Instagram statement read: "Our house was broken into and they took 90% of my valuables, from jewellery, to luxury goods and special items I've been collecting over the years. It's all gone.

"I know it is very materialistic, and should be happy with what I was left/have. But I can't hide the shock and sadness with all being taken away, just like that."

Where does PewDiePie live?

Long-time fans of PewDiePie will know that the Swedish-born YouTube star has lived in Brighton and Hove for the last few years.

However, Felix confirmed in the December 2nd video that it was the couple's new house in Japan, only bought recently, understood to be in October 2019, after their wedding back in August, that was raided by burglars.

If being burgled wasn't bad enough

Felix and Marzia's housing crisis does not end with burglars as the pair have been dealing with flooding over the past few days and weeks after a spell of heavy rain hit the UK and caused widespread flooding.

Marzia was most active on social media and posted several videos to her Instagram story to show off their flooded garden, with knee-high water surrounding their house.