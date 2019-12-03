When is Home Alone on TV? 2019 UK Christmas schedule confirmed!

Nothing says Christmas like Macaulay Culkin taking down burglars in Home Alone.

While some argue that the 1990 classic is simply a film set around the festive season, others are adamant that it is a die-hard Christmas classic.

Whatever your opinion, there's no escaping the joy of blonde-haired Kevin taking parenting and the work of police into his own after he's somehow forgotten about during a family vacation abroad.

Like, literally, even on the plane no-one noticed that he wasn't there.

Macaulay Culkin and the Wet Bandits often air over the holiday season and 2019 is no different. In fact, even Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is on the agenda!

Here's how to watch Home Alone on TV!

GIFT GUIDE: 7 best electric shavers for men

When is Home Alone on TV?

Home Alone will air on Freeview TV on Christmas Eve (December 24th).

The iconic 90s film will feature on Channel 4 at 5:30 pm.

Although unconfirmed, Home Alone may also be temporarily uploaded to the ALL4 media player after airing.

What about Home Alone 2: Lost in New York?

If watching Kevin narrowly escape death at the hands of on-the-run felons once isn't enough, then you can always double dose the next day.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York airs on Christmas Day (December 25th)on Channel 4 at 4:55 pm.

This is the movie that randomly features Donald Trump. Blink and you'll miss it but Kevin bumps into Donald in a Christmas toy store - this was back in 1999 before the now President of the United States had started any type of presidential campaigns.

15 Home Alone 1 and 2, both equally as good as the other in my opinion and deserve a place on the list, when these films come on tv you know its Christmas @SenseiLee_Bruce @kfurlong45 pic.twitter.com/k3QQpgCLMy — ⚽️jamie elliot⚽️ (@jamiereddog) December 3, 2019

How to watch Home Alone before Christmas

If you simply can't wait until Christmas Eve to watch Home Alone then you'll be happy to know that the festive flick is on Netflix.

Netflix also have also added Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and Home Alone 3 to their collection. Your only other online options are to rent the film from either the Google Play Store for £3.49 or Amazon Prime Video store.