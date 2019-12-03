When does Life Is Strange 2 Episode 5 release on PS4, Xbox One and PC?

Everything you must know about the unlock and launch times for when Life Is Strange 2 Episode 5 is released on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Life Is Strange 2 has been revered so far as a heartbreakingly accurate brotherhood simulator, but the bad news is that its finale is fast-approaching with the arrival of Episode 5. In this article you'll discover all you need to know about the launch and unlock times for when it is scheduled to be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

The conclusion of Life Is Strange 2 has been anticipated since November, but a large number of people haven't been patient enough to wait for the release of Episode 5 on December 3rd. This has resulted in plenty of the community regretfully looking up leaks that are said to be all over platforms such as Reddit.

However, regardless if you've looked up spoilers or not, you'll soon be able to play the finale as its release time is right around the corner.

When does Life Is Strange 2 Episode 5 release?

The launch, unlock and release times for Life Is Strange 2 Episode 5 are 09:01 PST and 17:01 GMT on December 3rd.

In Tokyo and Sydney, Life Is Strange 2 Episode 5 will release at the respective times of 02:01 JST and 04:01 AEDT on December 4th.

You can find the full list of release times for the much-anticipated finale down below:

09:01 PST - December 3rd

12:01 EST - December 3rd

14:01 BRT - December 3rd

17:01 GMT - December 3rd

18:01 CET - December 3rd

20:01 MSK - December 3rd

02:01 JST - December 4th

04:01 AEDT - December 4th

Life Is Strange 2 Episode 5 will release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC simultaneously.

If you've been particularly patient by waiting for the season to be completed before purchasing, you can buy the complete Life Is Strange 2 collection from the PSN, Microsoft and Steam stores for £32.99.

And that's all you need to know about the release, unlock and launch times for Episode 5 of Life Is Strange 2.