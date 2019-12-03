What Unai Emery said about Arsenal target Marcelino

Arsenal parted company with Unai Emery last week, with Freddie Ljungberg currently in temporary charge.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal have made contact with Marcelino, as they look to find a new manager to take over from Unai Emery.

Marcelino is currently out of work after leaving Valencia in September, and he is said to be admired by Arsenal chief Raul Sanllehi.

The Gunners feel that the Spaniard could present a good option for them, as he is available.

Arsenal have been linked with a host of names since Emery’s departure, but most of the coaches that they are interested in are in work.

That makes matter complicated for Arsenal, who would have to pay sizeable release clauses to bring them in.

Marcelino, though, would present a free option to go after and he does reportedly appeal to the club.

Arsenal actually looked at Marcelino before deciding to go for Emery, but they could return for the 54-year-old now.

Marcelino has recently performed impressively at both Villarreal and Valencia in Spain.

And his ability as a coach was actually praised by Emery just last season.

"Marcelino is a great coach and has a very organised team [Valencia],” Emery said to AS Sport earlier this year.

If Marcelino was to take over at Arsenal his ability to organise could appeal.

The Gunners have looked vulnerable defensively all season and whoever takes over will be eager to sort of their problems at the back as soon as possible.