What David Wagner has said about Spurs target Alexander Nubel's future

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Schalke's Alexander Nubel.

Tottenham Hotspur already have three senior goalkeepers, but they have recently been linked with making a new signing between the sticks.

Hugo Lloris will be back in January after an elbow injury, Paulo Gazzaniga is deputising right now and Michel Vorm should offer veteran cover when back from his own injury.

Yet with Lloris blowing hot and cold, Gazzaniga a little short of being a top goalkeeper and Vorm only on a deal until summer, it's no great surprise that another goalkeeper is being linked.

TalkSPORT reported last week that Tottenham are keeping close tabs on Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, with his contract situation particularly intriguing.

Nubel, who has been compared to ex-Schalke stopper Manuel Neuer, is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning he could be a bargain signing.

The 23-year-old has impressed this season for Schalke, and he could be a smart addition for Spurs as the long-term heir to Lloris between the sticks.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Schalke boss David Wagner – formerly of Huddersfield Town – told Sport BILD, as relayed by BuliNews, that he thinks Schalke do have a chance of keeping Nubel and getting him to sign a new deal.

"I believe we have a chance. That's my feeling from the talks we've had,” said Wagner, who clearly hopes to keep Nubel in Gelsenkirchen, but will know himself of the lure of the Premier League.

If Nubel gets to January without a new deal in place, the interest will only ramp up. Spurs can offer playing under Jose Mourinho in one of the world's best stadiums, and that may well be appealing to Nubel, even if he wouldn't necessarily replace Lloris instantly.