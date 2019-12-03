Quick links

West Ham fans react on Twitter to getting Gillingham away in FA Cup third-round draw

Giuseppe Labellarte
General view of the FA Cup trophy being held during the Emirates FA Cup Final match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2017 in London, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United will be away in the third round next month - will under-fire Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini still be in charge?

Fans arrive at The London Stadium before the Carabao Cup Third Round match between West Ham United and Macclesfield Town at The London Stadium on September 26, 2018 in London, England.

A number of West Ham United fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the FA Cup third-round draw, which has given them a trip away to Gillingham.

Manuel Pellegrini's charges will lock horns with the Gills at Priestfield Stadium after being paired together in Monday evening's draw.

The two sides have only met 10 times in competitive action in their current incarnations, the Hammers winning six, the Gills winning three, and one draw being played out (11v11).

 

The last meeting between the two came in 2005, when West Ham came out as 1-0 winners in the Championship, thanks to a goal from Marlon Harewood.

Given West Ham's current inconsistent form and their poor recent record against lower-league teams in cup competitions (Oxford in the League Cup, AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup last season), the draw has led to some anxiety amongst the London Stadium fanbase.

Here is just some of the social media reaction to the Hammers Twitter channel's announcement:

Third round ties will take place across the weekend of Friday 3 January to Monday 6 January, 2020.

