West Ham fans react on Twitter to getting Gillingham away in FA Cup third-round draw

West Ham United will be away in the third round next month - will under-fire Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini still be in charge?

A number of West Ham United fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the FA Cup third-round draw, which has given them a trip away to Gillingham.

Manuel Pellegrini's charges will lock horns with the Gills at Priestfield Stadium after being paired together in Monday evening's draw.

The two sides have only met 10 times in competitive action in their current incarnations, the Hammers winning six, the Gills winning three, and one draw being played out (11v11).

The last meeting between the two came in 2005, when West Ham came out as 1-0 winners in the Championship, thanks to a goal from Marlon Harewood.

Given West Ham's current inconsistent form and their poor recent record against lower-league teams in cup competitions (Oxford in the League Cup, AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup last season), the draw has led to some anxiety amongst the London Stadium fanbase.

Here is just some of the social media reaction to the Hammers Twitter channel's announcement:

Don’t do an Oxford boys — DZ Football (@DZFootball_en) 2 December 2019

Gills will be up for it being the closest Premiership club it'll be like a derby, expect an uncomfortable reception at Priestfield. — Graham Cutress (@G_plus_C) 2 December 2019

Wembley dream over for another year — Tony ⚒ (@TonyHymas) 2 December 2019

Full strength team please. It's time to take a sodding cup seriously otherwise it's a season of utter emptiness once again... pic.twitter.com/Op7HmuEB7I — Brad Chuck (@BradChuck) 2 December 2019

Will be interesting to see if the game is on tv , means they are sensing another shock, or is it a shock — Dave RedgewellOS2016 (@redgewd) 2 December 2019

Oh look another league 1 team we know how this story ends — Steve (@Steve_WHU_) 2 December 2019

If Roberto plays we riot — James Gunn (@jamesgunn_) 2 December 2019

Awkward ... very awkward! — Prince1Keith (@Prince1Keith) 2 December 2019

Third round ties will take place across the weekend of Friday 3 January to Monday 6 January, 2020.