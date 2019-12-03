Quick links

West Brom fans react on Twitter to FA Cup third-round draw against Charlton

Slaven Bilic the head coach
Slaven Bilic and his West Bromwich Albion charges will be away against a team they will play around a week later in the league.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have been commenting on Twitter about the draw for the third round of the FA Cup, which will see Slaven Bilic's side head to fellow Championship side Charlton Athletic next month.

The Baggies last took on the Addicks in October, the two sides playing out a 2-2 draw at The Hawthorns which provided plentiful drama as Nathan Ferguson was sent off midway through the second half and Josh Cullen scored an injury-time penalty.

 

West Brom will lock horns with Charlton at The Valley on the weekend between 3-6 January, and the two will go head-to-head in consecutive games, with the Baggies also visiting SE7 in the league on Saturday 11 January.

Here is what some of the Albion faithful made of the draw on social media after it was confirmed by the club's Twitter feed:

West Brom returned to the top of the Championship table following their win at Preston this week, putting them on 42 points, two above second-placed Leeds United, and up next for Bilic's charges is Sunday's meeting with Swansea City at The Hawthorns.

As for Charlton, they are currently 17th in the standings, having lost four and drawn one of their last five games amid numerous injury worries, and up next for them is Saturday's trip to fellow strugglers Middlesbrough.

Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion makes a pass whilst under pressure from Sean Maguire of Preston North End during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and West...

