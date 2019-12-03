Quick links

West Brom fans react on Twitter to Nathan Ferguson display against Preston

Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion makes a pass whilst under pressure from Sean Maguire of Preston North End during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and West...
The West Bromwich Albion defender put in another superb display for Slaven Bilic's side as the Baggies went top of the Championship table again.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have been commenting on Twitter about Nathan Ferguson, who put in a superb performance for the Baggies in Monday night's Championship win at Preston.

The 19-year-old boyhood West Brom fan has enjoyed a great breakthrough season at The Hawthorns so far, with 15 starts in the Championship so far, and he put in another solid display as Slaven Bilic's charges ran out 1-0 winners at Deepdale.

 

Ferguson did get caught out on the byline at one point, but Sam Johnstone kept out Sean Maguire's ensuing effort, but did improve as the game went on, testing Declan Rudd with an effort from distance.

Arguably his most notable contribution came in the second half, when he flung himself to keep out Alan Browne's effort, a superb goalline clearance which kept the scoreline goalless and paved the way for Charlie Austin to claim a late winner from the penalty spot.

Here is some of the West Brom fans' reaction on social media to Ferguson's display:

The result saw the Baggies return to the top of the Championship table on 42 points, two above second-placed Leeds United, and up next for Bilic's charges is Sunday's meeting with Swansea City at The Hawthorns.

General View of The Hawthorns before the match between West Bromwich Albion and Wigan Athletic at The Hawthorns on December 26, 2018 in West Bromwich, England.

