West Brom fans react on Twitter to Nathan Ferguson display against Preston

The West Bromwich Albion defender put in another superb display for Slaven Bilic's side as the Baggies went top of the Championship table again.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have been commenting on Twitter about Nathan Ferguson, who put in a superb performance for the Baggies in Monday night's Championship win at Preston.

The 19-year-old boyhood West Brom fan has enjoyed a great breakthrough season at The Hawthorns so far, with 15 starts in the Championship so far, and he put in another solid display as Slaven Bilic's charges ran out 1-0 winners at Deepdale.

Ferguson did get caught out on the byline at one point, but Sam Johnstone kept out Sean Maguire's ensuing effort, but did improve as the game went on, testing Declan Rudd with an effort from distance.

Arguably his most notable contribution came in the second half, when he flung himself to keep out Alan Browne's effort, a superb goalline clearance which kept the scoreline goalless and paved the way for Charlie Austin to claim a late winner from the penalty spot.

Here is some of the West Brom fans' reaction on social media to Ferguson's display:

Ferguson again showing his class we really need to get him tied down to a longer contract #WBA — Andrew Beech (@beechyboy90) 2 December 2019

NATHAN FERGUSON! Sawyers loses the ball in the box. Shot comes in from Brown but Ferguson makes an unbelievable block to keep it out! #wba — Joseph Masi (@JosephMasi_Star) 2 December 2019

Stole that one. Ferguson another motm. Get that lad signed up #wba — Jon (@JonD09) 2 December 2019

Promising in the first half,

Slow and ineffective in the second half,

But we took our chance when luck came our way!

Defence looked more unified again today, great result today!

Ferguson had another solid performance

COYB!!! — JonW1995 (@JonW1995) 2 December 2019

Nathan Ferguson let’s get this deal done #wba — Happy Baggie (@amsriverkid) 2 December 2019

Ferguson immense tonight. #wba — Paul Burgwin (@shrew69) 2 December 2019

Come on Ferguson. Sign the dotted line. #wba — Barnaby (@Barnaby1996) 2 December 2019

Nathan Ferguson by the way, unbelievable. Add a few thousand to that contract offer because he deserves whatever our best are on, he was immense tonight and he can be a top, top player. Superstar #WBA — Dan Nash (@DanNash86) 2 December 2019

Ferguson brilliant but both centre backs were too especially in the air. And Ajayi was battered all game but remained composed #wba — Steve (@pennwba) 2 December 2019

Lessons from tonight:

- Bilic’s ability to read and manage games is unreal. Subs win the points again

- Ferguson is going to the top - supreme talent that we must try and tie down

- 3 points at Deepdale is a huge statement

- EFL refs are terrible #wba — Josh Bland (@JoshBland13) 2 December 2019

The result saw the Baggies return to the top of the Championship table on 42 points, two above second-placed Leeds United, and up next for Bilic's charges is Sunday's meeting with Swansea City at The Hawthorns.