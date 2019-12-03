Alan Shearer raves about Tottenham Hotspur ace Dele Alli

The Spurs ace put in another incredible display under Jose Mourinho in last weekend's win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has raved about Tottenham Hotspur ace Dele Alli following his latest masterclass at the weekend (Premier League website).

Jose Mourinho took charge of his third Spurs game as Bournemouth came to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Alli put in yet another inspired display with a brace for Spurs against the south coast side.

The 23-year-old largely flattered to deceive for Tottenham in the earlier stages of the season, culminating in Gareth Southgate snubbing him from the last two England squads, and Mourinho admitted he asked him whether "his brother" was actually turning out for Spurs.

However, Alli is now back on form, with three goals and two assists since the Portuguese took the Tottenham reins, and against the Cherries, he slotted home an opener, doubled his tally with a cool chip, and came very close to getting his hat-trick with an effort that went over.

Shearer named the 6ft 2in England man in his Team of the Week and, discussing his display against Eddie Howe's side, wrote: "He is certainly enjoying life under Mourinho and is back scoring goals again. His movement was excellent and he looks full of confidence in the box now."

Up next for Tottenham is Wednesday's trip to Mourinho's former employers Manchester United in the Premier League.