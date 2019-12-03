Quick links

Reported Tottenham Hotspur striker plan isn't good news for Troy Parrott

Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring their second goal from the penalty spot during the FA Youth Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at The Lamex...
Tottenham are reportedly looking for a new striker.

Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur in action with Anastasios Boskoudis of Olympiacos during the UEFA Youth League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos FC at Tottenham...

Jose Mourinho is notoriously reluctant to commit to playing young players on a regular basis.

His appointment has not been great for Troy Parrott so far, who has not figured in a first team squad under the new boss.

Tottenham's reported transfer plan under Mourinho isn't ideal for Parrott either.

The Telegraph report Spurs are keen to sign another striker, a back up for Harry Kane.

 

This is the role Parrott wants, but it appears he will have to wait.

Parrott recently made his international debut for Ireland, but his first team chances for Spurs could be even more limited if a new striker comes in to block his path.

He was back playing for the under-18s last night, and scored two penalties within the first half an hour.

Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring their second goal from the penalty spot during the FA Youth Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at The Lamex...

It isn't too late for him to change Jose Mourinho's mind, the manager has been in charge at Spurs for less than a fortnight.

There is a little window for Parrott to influence Mourinho's decision making and convince him not to dip into the transfer market in January.

But at first glance, Mourinho's plan looks like bad new for the young Irishman. His path to the top has a potentially unwanted obstacle.

Tottenham's Troy Parrott attacks during the FA Youth Cup Third Round match between Millwall andmTottenham Hotspur at The Den on December 17, 2018 in London, England.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

