Reported Tottenham Hotspur striker plan isn't good news for Troy Parrott

Tottenham are reportedly looking for a new striker.

Jose Mourinho is notoriously reluctant to commit to playing young players on a regular basis.

His appointment has not been great for Troy Parrott so far, who has not figured in a first team squad under the new boss.

Tottenham's reported transfer plan under Mourinho isn't ideal for Parrott either.

The Telegraph report Spurs are keen to sign another striker, a back up for Harry Kane.

This is the role Parrott wants, but it appears he will have to wait.

Parrott recently made his international debut for Ireland, but his first team chances for Spurs could be even more limited if a new striker comes in to block his path.

He was back playing for the under-18s last night, and scored two penalties within the first half an hour.

It isn't too late for him to change Jose Mourinho's mind, the manager has been in charge at Spurs for less than a fortnight.

There is a little window for Parrott to influence Mourinho's decision making and convince him not to dip into the transfer market in January.

But at first glance, Mourinho's plan looks like bad new for the young Irishman. His path to the top has a potentially unwanted obstacle.