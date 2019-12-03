Tottenham Hotspur fans praise Daniel Levy after Mauricio Pochettino update

Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with the Arsenal job since leaving Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have praised Daniel Levy after it emerged that a clause exists in Mauricio Pochettino which means that any club looking to appoint the Argentine will have to pay compensation to the Lilywhites.

Pochettino may no longer be managing at Tottenham, but the Telegraph claim that he is not a free agent.

Tottenham are said to be entitled to compensation from any club who looks to appoint Pochettino, which means that they will have to negotiate a deal with Levy.

Spurs fans now think that the clause could yet prove to be a masterstroke from Levy, especially with Arsenal seemingly circling over their former boss.

Don Levy attacks again — Chandler (@ftblchandler) December 2, 2019

Thats all English clubs gone then — TJ [LMcK] (@SEdegenerate) December 2, 2019

So what we sayin here if the gooner want him shall we say 40 mil compo — Clive Tomkins (@clivetomkins1) December 2, 2019

Arsenal fans actually thought they had a chance as well — Jurts__COYS94 (@THFC_COYS94) December 2, 2019

Levy is a genius — Simon (@officialsmoody) December 2, 2019

Levy always the genius — TBF Tottenham (@TbfTottenham) December 2, 2019

Whether Pochettino would take the Arsenal job is very much up for debate, but the latest reports just add to the complications that the Gunners would face if they went after the 47-year-old.

Levy was heavily criticised in the aftermath of Pochettino’s sacking at Tottenham, but things seemed to have cooled now.

Jose Mourinho has started impressively at Spurs, with the North London side winning all three of their matches under the tutelage of their new boss.

Spurs are next in action on Wednesday evening when they are set to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford.