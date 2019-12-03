Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur fans praise Daniel Levy after Mauricio Pochettino update

John Verrall
Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino looks on during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur...
Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with the Arsenal job since leaving Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have praised Daniel Levy after it emerged that a clause exists in Mauricio Pochettino which means that any club looking to appoint the Argentine will have to pay compensation to the Lilywhites.

Pochettino may no longer be managing at Tottenham, but the Telegraph claim that he is not a free agent.

 

Tottenham are said to be entitled to compensation from any club who looks to appoint Pochettino, which means that they will have to negotiate a deal with Levy.

Spurs fans now think that the clause could yet prove to be a masterstroke from Levy, especially with Arsenal seemingly circling over their former boss.

Whether Pochettino would take the Arsenal job is very much up for debate, but the latest reports just add to the complications that the Gunners would face if they went after the 47-year-old.

Levy was heavily criticised in the aftermath of Pochettino’s sacking at Tottenham, but things seemed to have cooled now.

Jose Mourinho has started impressively at Spurs, with the North London side winning all three of their matches under the tutelage of their new boss.

Spurs are next in action on Wednesday evening when they are set to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

