Tottenham Hotspur fans react on Twitter following FA Cup third round draw

The FA Cup in the BBC studio with host Gary Lineker during the FA Cup Quarter Final match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on March 16, 2019 in...
Jose Mourinho and his Tottenham Hotspur charges are away in their first involvement in the competition this season.

Middlesbrough Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate and Assistant Head Coach Robbie Keane during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Wigan Athletic at the Riverside Stadium,...

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the news that Spurs will begin their FA Cup adventure this season with a trip to Middlesbrough.

Jose Mourinho's charges will head to the Riverside Stadium on the first weekend of January to face Boro, who are currently struggling in the Championship.

Tottenham cult hero Jonathan Woodgate is currently in charge at the club - with Robbie Keane as assistant - but he is currently under pressure and being slammed by sections of the Boro fanbase due to the club's poor form.

 

 

Boro were beaten 4-0 by Leeds United last time out, a result which meant just one win in 11 for Woodgate, whose side currently sits 20th in the table, just one point outside the bottom three.

In contrast, Tottenham have been flying since Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino at the helm of Spurs, with three wins in a row - albeit with two goals shipped in each of these games.

However, an away trip - and a fairly long one at that - not to mention memories of the Colchester loss in the League Cup made some fans a bit nervous, even if on paper they will be heavy favourites.

Here is what some Tottenham fans said on social media after the draw was announced by the Spurs channel:

Third round ties will take place across the weekend of Friday 3 January to Monday 6 January, 2020.

