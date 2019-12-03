Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham fans impressed with Troy Parrott after he downs Liverpool

Amir Mir
Fans arrive at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 30, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott was at it again after he helped his side beat Liverpool in the U18's FA Youth Cup.

Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur shoots at goal during the FA Youth Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at The Lamex Stadium on December 02, 2019 in Stevenage, England.

Tottenham Hotspur fans were left impressed with Troy Parrott once again after he helped his side record a 4-2 win over Liverpool in the FA Youth Cup on Monday night.

The highly-rated 17-year-old netted a brace for Spurs, as the North London outfit knocked Liverpool out of the FA Youth Cup.

 

There has been a lot of talk surrounding Parrott for a while now, as many are expecting him to become a first-team regular in years to come.

The Tottenham fans were impressed with Parrott's performance last night, as they think he is now proving to be too good for the level he is playing at.

Others, as has been said before, think that Parrott is the next Harry Kane in the making, as they are confident he can fulfil his potential.

Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring their second goal from the penalty spot during the FA Youth Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at The Lamex...

Performances, such as the one against Liverpool, is only boosting his reputation even further, as fans will be hoping Jose Mourinho will now use him.

Mourinho has only walked through the door, and with a busy festive period coming up, including FA Cup matches, Spurs fans will be hoping to see Parrott in the senior set-up.

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to Parrott's display against Liverpool in the FA Youth Cup:

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch