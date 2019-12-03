Tottenham fans impressed with Troy Parrott after he downs Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott was at it again after he helped his side beat Liverpool in the U18's FA Youth Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur fans were left impressed with Troy Parrott once again after he helped his side record a 4-2 win over Liverpool in the FA Youth Cup on Monday night.

The highly-rated 17-year-old netted a brace for Spurs, as the North London outfit knocked Liverpool out of the FA Youth Cup.

There has been a lot of talk surrounding Parrott for a while now, as many are expecting him to become a first-team regular in years to come.

The Tottenham fans were impressed with Parrott's performance last night, as they think he is now proving to be too good for the level he is playing at.

Others, as has been said before, think that Parrott is the next Harry Kane in the making, as they are confident he can fulfil his potential.

Performances, such as the one against Liverpool, is only boosting his reputation even further, as fans will be hoping Jose Mourinho will now use him.

Mourinho has only walked through the door, and with a busy festive period coming up, including FA Cup matches, Spurs fans will be hoping to see Parrott in the senior set-up.

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to Parrott's display against Liverpool in the FA Youth Cup:

Troy Parrott for Ballon'Dor — LeslyCo (@WwalLOK) December 2, 2019

Parrott scoring a brace, colour me surprised ? — Harry (@EliteYid) December 2, 2019

Parrots a machine — Christoffer Jelsberg (@KaurionFromEuW) December 2, 2019

Parrott has to added to the 1st team squad permanently very soon. It’s obvious he is well above the youth team grade. — Ainrí MacUalghairg (@AinriM) December 2, 2019

Troy the boy on fire ? — Gareth McCarter (@g2mcc) December 2, 2019

Levy you better keep hold of this guy — eriksen_army_ (@eriksen_spurs) December 2, 2019

Kane in the making — Shakur (@Ace_THFC) December 2, 2019

Thfc dictionary:Troy translates to Kane if y’all didn’t know?￰ﾟﾤﾩ — Roxana (@RxnRoxy) December 2, 2019