'Swap for Grealish': Millwall fans react to Aston Villa's Jed Wallace links

Jed Wallace could reportedly be heading to the Premier League with Dean Smith's Aston Villa after taking the Championship by storm under Gary Rowett.

Millwall supporters everywhere really could have done without seeing Jed Wallace linked with a January move to Aston Villa.

The transfer window opens in just four weeks and, with the Gary Rowett revolution well underway, speculation is swirling that Villa are plucking up the courage to venture into the Lions’ Den in an attempt to snatch one of the Championship’s most in-form attackers from under Millwall’s nose.

The Express (1 December, page 65) reports that one-time Wolves winger Wallace is a winter target for Dean Smith’s Midland giants with his £10 million price-tag unlikely to put off Villa’s billionaire owners.

Now, Villa fans would be forgiven for furrowing their brow and wondering why a player who flopped down the road at Molineux is on their radar. But anyone who has watched Wallace rip poor full-backs to shreds over the last few weeks, or plant that stunning free-kick into the onion bag away at Swansea City, will tell you that very few players in the Championship have outshone this late-blooming 25-year-old since Rowett took over.

Wallace has not been nominated for the PFA Fans Player of the Month for nothing. No wonder Millwall fans are demanding far more than £10 million.

SEE ALSO: Club confirm reported Aston Villa target is free to leave

Worth a damn sight more than £10m — Jim Neal (@jimmneal) December 2, 2019

ganna need £100m to even think about it — mc2001england (@mc2001england) December 2, 2019

Swap for grealish and mcginn plus the 10m and you’ve got yourself a deal — Charlee Juggins (@CharleeJuggins) December 2, 2019

What they after his left boot? — Gary (@GaryAchilles84) December 2, 2019

Not enough to buy his boots — Lucas McGregor (@Lucas_McGregor) December 2, 2019

10 million for one leg — lion (@lion54574234) December 2, 2019

It’s worrying for us if he goes, but I don’t think we’d accept anything less then 15 million tbh — BenMillwall (@BenMillwall85) December 2, 2019

His right foot is worth more than £10mill — Sunny Evans (@MillwallSunny) December 2, 2019

£15million plus add ons or no deal — DarthAlcoholic (@DarthAlcoholic) December 2, 2019