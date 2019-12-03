Quick links

Aston Villa

Millwall

Premier League

Championship

'Swap for Grealish': Millwall fans react to Aston Villa's Jed Wallace links

Danny Owen
Aston Villa fans make their way to the stadium ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Leeds United at Villa Park on December 23, 2018 in Birmingham, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jed Wallace could reportedly be heading to the Premier League with Dean Smith's Aston Villa after taking the Championship by storm under Gary Rowett.

Leeds United's Jack Harrison and Millwall's Jed Wallace during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Leeds United at The Den on October 5, 2019 in London, England.

Millwall supporters everywhere really could have done without seeing Jed Wallace linked with a January move to Aston Villa.

The transfer window opens in just four weeks and, with the Gary Rowett revolution well underway, speculation is swirling that Villa are plucking up the courage to venture into the Lions’ Den in an attempt to snatch one of the Championship’s most in-form attackers from under Millwall’s nose.

The Express (1 December, page 65) reports that one-time Wolves winger Wallace is a winter target for Dean Smith’s Midland giants with his £10 million price-tag unlikely to put off Villa’s billionaire owners.

Jed Wallace of Millwall

Now, Villa fans would be forgiven for furrowing their brow and wondering why a player who flopped down the road at Molineux is on their radar. But anyone who has watched Wallace rip poor full-backs to shreds over the last few weeks, or plant that stunning free-kick into the onion bag away at Swansea City, will tell you that very few players in the Championship have outshone this late-blooming 25-year-old since Rowett took over.

Wallace has not been nominated for the PFA Fans Player of the Month for nothing. No wonder Millwall fans are demanding far more than £10 million.

Millwall's Aiden O'Brien celebrates with team mate Jed Wallace after scoring the teams first goal and the equaliser during The Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Millwall and...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch