How to get Studio Ghibli on Amazon Prime - price, date and other providers

Studio Ghibli's classic anime films are going to be available digitally very soon.

When you think of classic animated movies, your mind instantly turns towards Disney and their partner company Pixar.

However, there is another studio out there with a history and collection of films to rival the American giant, Japan's Studio Ghibli.

Studio Ghibli are famed for their anime films which are regarded as some of the best in history and often make their way into the Best Animated Film category at the Oscars.

Despite a rich and impressive catalogue of films, watching Studio Ghibli's films hasn't always been the easiest of tasks with DVD and Blu-Ray being your only option... until now.

Studio Ghibli's films are coming to digital

For the first time ever, Studio Ghibli's films are to be available to buy and stream digitally, both in English and Japanese, making life a whole lot easier for fans of the acclaimed anime films the studio creates.

Studio Ghibli's films are to become available digitally in the US on December 17th, 2019 although it is unconfirmed whether the UK will have the option to buy the films digitally as well at the same time.

Amazon Prime have been confirmed among the providers

Amazon have been confirmed as one of the digital providers of Studio Ghibli's films with the likes of Google Play and Apple TV also among the providers.

However, for the providers mentioned, you will have to buy the films themselves in order to watch. Each film is expected to be priced at $19.99 individually (roughly £15 in the UK) and a six-film bundle is also set to go on sale for $99.99. For more details on the bundle and which films will be available digitally, check out the list of films below.

If you want to stream the films as you would on Netflix, HBO Max is your only option there as the network have secured the streaming rights to Studio Ghibli's films which will be available on HBO Max from May 2020.

Which films are going to be available?

Almost all of the Studio Ghibli collection will be heading our way with the following films making their way to digital platforms:

Films in bold are available in the aforementioned six-film bundle.

Castle in the Sky

The Cat Returns

From Up on Poppy Hill

Howl’s Moving Castle

Kiki’s Delivery Service

My Neighbor Totoro

My Neighbors the Yamadas

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

Ocean Waves

Only Yesterday

Pom Poko

Ponyo

Porco Rosso

Princess Mononoke

The Secret World of Arrietty

Spirited Away

The Tale of The Princess Kaguya

Tales From Earthsea

When Marnie Was There

Whisper of the Heart

The Wind Rises (available late 2020)