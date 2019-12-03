Steven Gerrard responds to Carragher omitting Suarez from his team of the decade

Jamie Carragher chose Sergio Aguero over Luis Suarez for his team of the decade.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has told Rangers TV that he finds it 'interesting' that Jamie Carragher left Luis Suarez out of his team of the decade.

The Gers are busy preparing for their game against Aberdeen on Wednesday night, but Gerrard was asked about the team of the decade conversation.

With 2019 coming to an end in a matter of weeks, fans and pundits have been naming their teams of the decade for their clubs, and for the Premier League.

Last week, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville took part with Sky Sports, and there were a number of similarities in the teams picked by the two pundits.

Both went with David De Gea in goal, and went with the same back four as Pablo Zabaleta, Vincent Kompany, Virgil van Dijk and Cesar Azpilicueta all featured.

Four other players were named in both teams; Yaya Toure, David Silva, Eden Hazard and Sergio Aguero, but the other two spots were different.

Despite playing with Luis Suarez at Liverpool, Carragher left the Uruguayan out of his side in favour of Gareth Bale, putting N'Golo Kante in midfield, whilst Neville actually did go for Suarez and Harry Kane.

Suarez hit 82 goals in 133 games for Liverpool whilst playing with Carragher, but he still didn't make the team as Carragher picked just one central striker in Aguero.

Today, Gerrard was asked about the matter, and admitted it was 'interesting' because he would have picked Suarez if he was choosing a side instead of Carragher.

“Interesting - he’d have been in mine,” said Gerrard, who has never hidden his admiration for Suarez and even compared Alfredo Morelos to him in the past.