Steven Gerrard delivers big news on Rangers' Jermain Defoe

Jermain Defoe is fighting fit for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has revealed that Jermain Defoe is fully fit again after a brief spell on the sidelines.

The 37-year-old hitman was ruled out of the 2-2 draw at Feyenoord in the Europa League last week and didn't make it off the bench in the 5-0 win over Hearts this past weekend.

With Rangers having a huge League Cup final with Celtic at Hampden Park this weekend, Gerrard needs his best players available.

But the Gers boss revealed to a press conference via the club's YouTube channel that the evergreen marksman is 'fine'.

He said when asked about Defoe: "He's fine. Jermain's fine."

This is a player with 13 goals across all competitions for Rangers this season - one less than Odsonne Edouard.

He won't start the Cup final with Celtic, but what an outstanding option to have coming off the bench if you need a goal - and the light Blues might.

After all, the Hoops haven't been eliminated from a domestic competition since Rangers knocked them out of the Scottish Cup in 2016.

This Bhoys side have a lot of experience and pedigree when it comes to big occasions, but so too does Defoe and having him available is huge.