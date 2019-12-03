Quick links

Rangers

Steven Gerrard delivers big news on Rangers' Jermain Defoe

Shane Callaghan
Jermain Defoe of Rangers is seen ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on October 20, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jermain Defoe is fighting fit for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Jermain Defoe of Rangers arrives ahead of the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 October, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has revealed that Jermain Defoe is fully fit again after a brief spell on the sidelines.

The 37-year-old hitman was ruled out of the 2-2 draw at Feyenoord in the Europa League last week and didn't make it off the bench in the 5-0 win over Hearts this past weekend.

Subscribe

With Rangers having a huge League Cup final with Celtic at Hampden Park this weekend, Gerrard needs his best players available.

But the Gers boss revealed to a press conference via the club's YouTube channel that the evergreen marksman is 'fine'.

 

He said when asked about Defoe: "He's fine. Jermain's fine."

This is a player with 13 goals across all competitions for Rangers this season - one less than Odsonne Edouard.

He won't start the Cup final with Celtic, but what an outstanding option to have coming off the bench if you need a goal - and the light Blues might.

After all, the Hoops haven't been eliminated from a domestic competition since Rangers knocked them out of the Scottish Cup in 2016.

This Bhoys side have a lot of experience and pedigree when it comes to big occasions, but so too does Defoe and having him available is huge.

Joel Pereira of Hearts and Jermain Defoe of Rangers during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 October, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch