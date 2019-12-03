Steven Gerrard confirms latest Jordan Jones setback

Rangers winger Jordan Jones has seen his Ibrox impact curtailed.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has told Rangers TV that winger Jordan Jones has suffered a setback in his attempts to return from injury.

The Gers face Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Wednesday night, and Gerrard needs to try and balance the workload of his players at such a busy time of the season.

Subscribe

Rangers have been playing league, cup and Europa League games so far this season, and on Sunday they will take on Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final.

Gerrard needs to make sure his players don't break down due to that relentless schedule, meaning some players may be in and out of the side – but Jordan Jones still won't be involved.

Signed on a pre-contract agreement from Kilmarnock, Jones was seen as a potential replacement for Ryan Kent down the left wing having impressed at Rugby Park.

However, the Northern Ireland international got himself sent off against Celtic in August, injuring himself in a silly challenge on Moritz Bauer – and he hasn't been seen since.

Jones was initially ruled out for two months, but three months on, Jones hasn't returned. What made it even worse for him is that the play he was supposed to replace – Kent – came back to Rangers just a day after Jones injured himself.

Now, Gerrard has confirmed that Jones has had a setback in his recovery with a tight quad, meaning he won't face Aberdeen and may miss the clash with Celtic too, with Jones no doubt frustrated.

“Jordan Jones has had a wee little setback,” said Gerrard. “He’s got a bit of a tight quad. It’s only small, it will only be a few days, but it will set him back maybe a game or two,” he added.