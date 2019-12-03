Southampton fans react on Twitter to Huddersfield draw in FA Cup third round

Ralph Hasenhuttl and his Southampton charges will be at St Mary's Stadium for next month's tie.

A number of Southampton fans have been commenting on Twitter about the draw for the third round of the FA Cup, which will see the Saints take on Huddersfield Town at St Mary's Stadium.

Southampton and Huddersfield last met on the final day of the 2018-19 Premier League season, with Nathan Redmond giving Ralph Hasenhuttl's side the lead before Alex Pritchard netted the equaliser in a 1-1 draw on the south coast.

The Saints and the Terriers have met 28 times in competitive matches, with 12 wins for the former, 11 for the latter, and five draws, but Southampton are unbeaten in their last five (11v11).

Southampton are currently 18th in the Premier League table and will be facing a team also in poor form, Huddersfield having struggled after relegation to sit 19th in the Championship rankings.

Here is some of the reaction on social media by the Saints faithful:

Wait... a home match in a cup? Color me shocked — Josh Seguin (@JoshSeguin24) 2 December 2019

Yay a home cup game! ⚪️ — the girl who lived (@DWTheDoctor) 2 December 2019

The match-up the whole World wanted to see! — Hugh Jampton (@tonkerthomas) 2 December 2019

This reeks of quality football... — Jason (@HandsomedanNZ) 2 December 2019

easy boys — ollyelwiss (@ollyelwiss) 2 December 2019

feel like shit, just wanted pompey — George Sharpe (@george40627561) 2 December 2019

We can win so long we dont fold like we did against arsenal #SaintsFC — Ashworthz (@Ashworthz4) 2 December 2019

Last season’s FA Cup campaign saw Southampton play Derby County away from home, before the Championship side earned a St Mary’s replay, fighting back from 2-0 down, and then ended up beating Saints on penalties.

As for Huddersfield, who were managed by David Wagner last term, they were eliminated by Bristol City in the third round.