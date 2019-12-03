Quick links

Southampton fans react on Twitter to Huddersfield draw in FA Cup third round

View of the pitch and stands inside St. Mary's Stadium before the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Wigan Athletic at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern...
Ralph Hasenhuttl and his Southampton charges will be at St Mary's Stadium for next month's tie.

A number of Southampton fans have been commenting on Twitter about the draw for the third round of the FA Cup, which will see the Saints take on Huddersfield Town at St Mary's Stadium.

Southampton and Huddersfield last met on the final day of the 2018-19 Premier League season, with Nathan Redmond giving Ralph Hasenhuttl's side the lead before Alex Pritchard netted the equaliser in a 1-1 draw on the south coast.

 

 

The Saints and the Terriers have met 28 times in competitive matches, with 12 wins for the former, 11 for the latter, and five draws, but Southampton are unbeaten in their last five (11v11).

Southampton are currently 18th in the Premier League table and will be facing a team also in poor form, Huddersfield having struggled after relegation to sit 19th in the Championship rankings.

Here is some of the reaction on social media by the Saints faithful:

Last season’s FA Cup campaign saw Southampton play Derby County away from home, before the Championship side earned a St Mary’s replay, fighting back from 2-0 down, and then ended up beating Saints on penalties.

As for Huddersfield, who were managed by David Wagner last term, they were eliminated by Bristol City in the third round.

