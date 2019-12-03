Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Some Celtic fans think Eboue Kouassi deserves a chance under Neil Lennon

Aiden Cusick
A Celtic fan is seen during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Celtic FC and Bayern Muenchen at Celtic Park on October 31, 2017 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The forgotten Celtic midfielder returned to reserve action on Monday.

 

Eboue Kouassi of Celtic arrives at the stadium prior to the first leg UEFA Champions League Qualifier match between Celtic and Rosenborg at Celtic Park Stadium on July 25, 2018 in Glasgow,...

Eboue Kouassi made his first appearance in more than a year as Celtic's reserves drew 1-1 with Motherwell on Monday.

Kouassi damaged cruciate ligaments in October 2018 and has therefore yet to play under Neil Lennon, who replaced Brendan Rodgers as Celtic manager the following February.

 

Lennon admitted recently that he's been looking at players in the Ivorian's position - defensive midfield - and spoke of his admiration for the former Celtic man, Victor Wanyama, who is currently frozen out at Tottenham Hotspur.

Subscribe

But some of a Bhoys persuasion remain convinced that despite the perception of some of their peers, Kouassi could yet be the solution.

A Celtic fan is seen during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Celtic FC and Bayern Muenchen at Celtic Park on October 31, 2017 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

This is how they reacted to the 21-year-old's return on Twitter... 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rodgers paid a reported fee of more than £3 million to sign the then 19-year-old Kouassi from FC Krasnodar in January 2017.

Kouassi has gone on to play 22 times for the Bhoys' first team, and helped them to seven domestic trophies.

Celtic fans - how big a boost is Kouassi's return to fitness?

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch