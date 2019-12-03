Some Celtic fans think Eboue Kouassi deserves a chance under Neil Lennon

The forgotten Celtic midfielder returned to reserve action on Monday.

Eboue Kouassi made his first appearance in more than a year as Celtic's reserves drew 1-1 with Motherwell on Monday.

Kouassi damaged cruciate ligaments in October 2018 and has therefore yet to play under Neil Lennon, who replaced Brendan Rodgers as Celtic manager the following February.

Lennon admitted recently that he's been looking at players in the Ivorian's position - defensive midfield - and spoke of his admiration for the former Celtic man, Victor Wanyama, who is currently frozen out at Tottenham Hotspur.

But some of a Bhoys persuasion remain convinced that despite the perception of some of their peers, Kouassi could yet be the solution.

This is how they reacted to the 21-year-old's return on Twitter...

Eboue Kouassi is almost fit. Wait till the jump on the bandwagon crowd start having a go at him!!



There’s deffo a player in there btw!! — Tommy Hamilton (@Tommy__Hamilton) December 3, 2019

Delighted to hear that Eboue Kouassi is nearing a return to action!!



This is a man who tried to run off a ruptured cruciate against Hearts!



Safe to say he's hard as nails and I hope the coaches & fans give him a chance to show what he can do pic.twitter.com/DHFcMxeXmY — Celtic Nation - Bolingoli Chapter (@CelticNation67) December 2, 2019

He has been incredibly unlucky with injuries...deserves a fair chance in that holding midfield role...still too early to say whether he's surplus to requirements yet in my view. — Scott Coyne (@scott_coyne) December 2, 2019

Aye , look forward to getting him back all signs were good for me... — Melle Mel Frimpong (@glasmel) December 2, 2019

100% agree. Lad has been written off by many with no justification — A-man-has-no-name (@jedi_darth) December 3, 2019

I think that he could help out with Scott Browns roll in the team. — Tim O'Bhoy (@bhoy_tim) December 3, 2019

Agree , he is a good player who with a run of games will show how good he is. He may need a Christie like moment to get his chance though. — Mick Harrington (@MickHarrington3) December 3, 2019

The boo boys have already made up their mind about him and Morgan. They will criticise because it’s what they do. — mick rooney (@mickr48) December 3, 2019

Get him out on loan till end of season, he hasn't played much at all. — paul conlon (@rawchicken17) December 3, 2019

I’d say out on loan for second half of season to get game time then see what summer and pre season brings — Graeme aitken (@Aitken63) December 2, 2019

Needs a good 30 games, a loan to a Hibs would be good for him and then bring back for next season. He has tools to be a good player — DAP (@dporter2379) December 3, 2019

Rodgers paid a reported fee of more than £3 million to sign the then 19-year-old Kouassi from FC Krasnodar in January 2017.

Kouassi has gone on to play 22 times for the Bhoys' first team, and helped them to seven domestic trophies.

Celtic fans - how big a boost is Kouassi's return to fitness?